Hostile environment? What the Panamanians did in the concentration of the Honduran national team

Panama City, Panama.
The Panama team is played this Thursday against Honduras good part of their chances of qualifying to the World Cup 2022, in what will be his first acid test in the closing of the final octagonal Concacaf.
Due to the importance of the commitment, the Panamanians have played their game separately and on Wednesday night they tried to avoid deconcentrating the squad of the Catracho team.
La Extrema Roja, organized bar of the Panamanian team, arrived at the concentration hotel where the catracho team is staying and on the outskirts fireworks exploded.
“Hello H, not to lose the habit. Welcome to Panama”they pointed out on their official Twitter account where they shared the exact moment when the firecrackers burst.
Honduras has failed to beat Panama in qualifying since May 7, 2000, for the Cup in South Korea/Japan 2002, thanks to a brace from Carlos Pavón in a 3-1 win at the Tegucigalpa National Stadium. Milton “Tyson” Nuñez scored the other catracho goal and Jorge Dely Valdés for Panama.
After 11 games played, the Panamanians are fourth in the standings with 17 points and Costa Rica is stalking them, which is fifth with 16 units.
In the Concacaf area, the first three qualify directly for the World Cup, while the one that finishes in fourth place will play a playoff against a team from Oceania.
The duel between Panama and Honduras will start at 7:05 pm, Honduran time. You can follow it online through the website of Diario LA PRENSA.