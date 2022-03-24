Hostile environment? What the Panamanians did in the concentration of the Honduran national team

The Panama team is played this Thursday against Honduras good part of their chances of qualifying to the World Cup 2022, in what will be his first acid test in the closing of the final octagonal Concacaf.

Due to the importance of the commitment, the Panamanians have played their game separately and on Wednesday night they tried to avoid deconcentrating the squad of the Catracho team.

La Extrema Roja, organized bar of the Panamanian team, arrived at the concentration hotel where the catracho team is staying and on the outskirts fireworks exploded.

“Hello H, not to lose the habit. Welcome to Panama”they pointed out on their official Twitter account where they shared the exact moment when the firecrackers burst.