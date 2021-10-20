Hostiles, Christian Bale and all his epic physical transformations: from Batman to Vice

This evening Rai 3 will broadcast the film for the first time Hostiles – Hostiles, which sees the always excellent as protagonist Christian Bale, who in the course of his career has been the protagonist of important physical transformations that have radically changed his characteristics, even risking his health on more than one occasion.

After his very young debut with Steven Spielberg and Empire of the Sun, the nineties smiled at Bale with the success of American Psycho, but it was in the 2000s that his first major transformation took place due to his complete dedication to a role, that of Trevor Reznik in Man without sleep, for which he lost over 25 kilos and came to weigh only 54 kg. The second transformation came soon after for Werner Herzog’s Dawn of Freedom, while after landing the role of Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, Bale will be able to put on 90kg of muscle.

With his career as Batman behind him, Bale will once again go on a strict diet for the part of Dicky Eklund in The Fighter, where he again lost about 1/3 of his own weight. Thanks to this role, the actor won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

The last major transformation, which will once again win him the Oscar nomination, is that carried out for Vice – The Man in the Shadows, where he played Dick Cheney, the vice-president of the United States during the Bush Jr. administration. and real engine of the political action of those years in the USA. For the part, Bale was forced to follow a very specific diet in order to put on all the pounds necessary to make him look like Cheney.

The one in Hostiles – Hostiles it is his second collaboration with director Scott Cooper since The Fire of Vengeance – Out of the Furnace dating back to 2013.