Hostiles – Hostiles: Christian Bale kept Rosamund Pike at a distance on set

Rosamund Pike revealed in an interview that she and Christian Bale they barely spoke during the filming of Hostiles – Hostiles, outside of the scenes they shot together on set, saying that Bale had been pretty clear from the start: the actor wanted to keep his distance.

The actress later, during the interview, said: “The relationship of our characters in the film is quite complex and dysfunctional, but they still have this deep and wonderful connection that we chose to show in the scenes of the film without ever talking about it directly.”

Bale and Pike were supposed to work together a year earlier, in a film called The Deep Blue Goodbye, which was to be directed by James Mangold, but the project failed due to an injury from Bale. The actor later recovered but the project was shelved forever.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Hostiles – Hostiles has an approval rating of 72% based on 211 reviews, with a weighted average of 6.78 / 10. The website’s critical consensus reads: “The film benefits from stunning visuals and a solid central performance from Christian Bale.”