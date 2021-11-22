Hostiles: Is the movie with Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike a true story?

Hostiles – Hostiles, directed by Scott Cooper, with a stellar cast composed by the Oscar winner Christian Bale, flanked by Rosamund Pike, Ben Foster, Jesse Plemons, Timothée Chalamet, Scott Wilson, Bill Camp is many others, it is considered one of the best interpretations of the chameleon and extraordinary actor Christian Bale, who plays the protagonist. Presented at important international festivals, including the 12th edition of the Rome Film Fest, the film has been defined as an existential wester, where human relationships and issues such as equality, racism and integration are the real focus of the history. Set in 1982, Hostiles – Hostiles, follows the story of army captain Joseph Joe Blocker, who over the years has developed a hatred of Native Americans. Colonel Biggs entrusts him with the last task: Blocker cannot refuse him and accepts it reluctantly: to escort a Cheyenne chief, Yellow Hawk, and his family to the Valley of the bears in Montata, to ensure that he will spend the last days of his life in the his land and his tribe. Yellow Hawk and Blocker also have a history, many of the captain’s companions have been killed by Chief Cheyenne and Blocker’s grudge leads to chaining and binding Yellow Hawk’s family during the voyage, which will be full of dangers and pitfalls and which will force the two to work together to survive. They will be joined by the young widow Rosalie, whose family was massacred by the Comache Indians. From the setting to the subject, as well as the technique and themes of the film, Hostiles – Hostiles it is a highly realistic film, so much so that one wonders if it is based on a true story.

Hostiles – Hostiles is it based on a true story?

Hostiles – Hostiles it is not taken from specific facts that actually happened. The plot is based on an old manuscript by the screenwriter Donald E. Stewart, who passed away in 1999 – so long before that Hostiles saw the light – and Oscar winner for Best Screenplay for Missing and author of the 90s trilogy of Jack Ryan: The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games And Clear and Present Danger. Scott Copper, who then reworked the script and directed the film, saw in Hostiles the chance to fulfill one of his wishes: to make a western in the wake of classic directors of the genre such as John Ford, but modernizing it to reflect and deal with the unfortunately current issue of racism.

The film takes place at the height of tension between the Native Americans and the white settlers who, day after day, invade their territories. “Stewart’s manuscript was written between the 1980s and 1990s“, Said the director during an interview with the Los Angeles Daily News. “I wanted it to be a current film and to have social and political relevance. When I was working on the script, the racial and cultural divide in America was wide. But I didn’t realize it would expand so much over time. The film I want to make is a film about inclusion and reconciliation. I thought it was important to show and convey how what happened in 1892 is continuing to happen today“.

An authentic and highly realistic film

The shooting itself added authenticity to the film, Hostiles – Hostiles it was in fact shot between Arizona and Montana in the vast expanses where the journey undertaken during the film takes place. “I have never filmed in the same place twice. I saw a part of America that I would never have seen otherwise. Those places helped tell the story, somehow helped characterize the characters and build the psychology of all these men and women as they travel hundreds of miles of travel.“. The casting of the film is also an element to consider realistic. The character of Yellow Hawk, the Cheyenne war chief, is played by the actor Wes Studies, who is Cherokee, and while not a member of the same tribe as his character, Studi is a Native American, as are many other actors in the film. It is also new to the Hollywood tradition of neglecting Native American actors for Native American roles. Studies also learned to speak Cheyenne for the film.

“It’s a difficult language“The actor said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I like to experiment with different sounds, but despite this it is evident that I am able to speak Cherokee. The real difficulty is in understanding, not in the sounds that become mere phonetics“. However much then Hostiles – Hostiles is not based on a true story, it represents a realistic portrait of life during the days of the American Frontier through multiple elements.

