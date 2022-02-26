Hosts of Ventaneando DESTROY Christian Nodal’s outfit at Premios Lo Nuestro

Yesterday, The Lo Nuestro Awards 2022 They gave a lot to talk about, since the event in general was a surprise for the public that was eager to know who would be the winners of the various categories that make up the awards dedicated to Latin music.

And something that particularly caught the attention of the show news presenters were the looks with which the artists of the moment attended the award ceremony red carpetWell, just as there were those who simply left everyone with their mouths open for the spectacular designs they wore, there were those who were strongly criticized for their choice of wardrobe.

Within this second group stands out Christian Nodalwho by the way, was awarded as the Artist of the Year in the category of Regional Mexican.

Well, despite his musical successes and the excellent presentation he made in The Lo Nuestro Awards 2022the drivers of ‘Winding’ They considered that her outfit was not the best.

This, referring to the plasticized red suit that the interpreter of ‘Bottle after bottle’ behaved at the award ceremony, which was clearly out of place in a gala event such as The Lo Nuestro Awards 2022.

In addition, they also pointed out that it was not correct that Nodal went up to pick up her award wearing dark glasses, however Pati Chapoy pointed out that this could be due to the fact that all the lights and reflectors point to the stage, and that sometimes hurts the skin and vision of the artists.

For their part, social network users did not hesitate to comment on Nodal’s outfit, and even made some similes with Mexican dishes and ingredients.

There were also some users who considered that the representative of the Mexican region paid (inadvertently, wanting) a tribute to the pop princess, who in one of her music videos wears an iconic suit that, curiously, is also plastic red.

Did you like her outfit? Would you have preferred that he opted for another?

