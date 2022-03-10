Hosts, Special Prizes And More To Know

Spread the love. Despite what you’ve heard, critics don’t like to hate everything, and they’ll be honoring the movies and TV shows they love at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

Movie and TV stars will mingle at the ceremony on Sunday, March 13, in two different countries. while the hosts Taye Diggs and nicole byer will headline the show from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, the awards show will also head across the pond to London’s Savoy Hotel for a late-night party.

The honors are handed out by the Critics’ Choice Association. Established in 2019, it is the largest critics organization in the US and Canada with more than 525 media critics and entertainment journalists.

Honorees include many of the season’s top nominees. Belfast is tied with West Side Story as the most nominated film at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. Although the Oscars reject almost all the Belfast delivery (except Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds), the critic nominated both jamie dornan and Hinds for Best Supporting Actor, Caitriona Balfe for Best Supporting Actress and judas hill for Best Young Actor/Actress. The entire cast is nominated for Best Acting Ensemble, and Kenneth Branagh has nominations for the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay trophies.

TV fans will also be able to see some of their favorite stars. Succession He leads the nominees for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards TV with eight nominations, but the actors will be up against each other. Costa Rican Brian Cox and jeremy strong both are nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series while Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and matthew macfadyen faces in the category of Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. J. Smith-Cameron and sarah snook both are also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Succession is also nominated for Best Drama Series, but the HBO drama has strong competition with yellow jackets, We are, squid game, Pose, the good fight, for all mankind and Evil.

Meanwhile, the Best Comedy Series category includes The great, tricks, insecure, Only murders in the building, The other two, reserve dogs, ted bow and What we do in the shadows.

The nominees aren’t the only stars at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Presenters include Ava Du Vernay, Carey Mulligan, Serena Williams, Kristen Wieg, Lin-Manuel Miranda, zoey deutch, roman thunderbolt, ken jeong, dominic jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Jung Ho Yeon, kaci walfall, Mayim Bialik, nasim pedrad, Sonequa Martin-Green and Ralph Macchio – Just to name a few.

A month after leading his team to victory in the Super Bowl, the LA Rams coach Sean McVay are also used with promised Veronika Jomyn.

Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about the 2022 Critics Choice Awards: