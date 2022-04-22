“Hot and sweaty”: Margot Robbie’s memory of Leonardo DiCaprio’s kisses

Despite the fact that he is one of the spoiled leading men of Hollywood and the big screen margot robbie has a lot to say about the kisses of Leonardo Dicaprio.

And it is that the couple coincided in 2013, when one of the best films in the industry was released, ‘The wolf of Wall Street’, the film adaptation of the memoir of the same name by ‘Jordan Belford’.

The film revolves around a stockbroker in New York, played by DiCaprio, who refuses to cooperate in a title fraud case involving corruption in Wall St., the commercial bank and mob infiltration.

But the businessman falls for the charms of the model called “Naomi Lapaglia”, played by nothing more and nothing less than Margot Robbie, which gave rise to a few scenes in which both actors exude passion and sensuality.

What is a fact is that the producers were amazed at the talent and beauty of the actress, who was immediately impregnated in the role of ‘The Duchess’, ‘Naomi Lapaglia’.

And it is that she became the envy of thousands of women around the world, since she could be one of the few lucky ones who can boast of kissing the 47-year-old Californian heartthrob.

But apparently, she does not think the same, since she shared that the long working hours prevented kisses and physical contacts from being somewhat pleasant and even uncomfortable.

Did Margot Robbie not like kissing Leonardo DiCaprio?

Almost 10 years have passed since the premiere that was able to unite the talent of both stars, and until now the blonde tells a little more about the experience that many would believe as “unforgettable”.

It is worth mentioning that the 31-year-old star has always shared that he has very good memories of that time when he was able to share credits with the actor, since they are very good friends.

But that has not prevented him from telling his experience while he was mouth to mouth with the protagonist of “Titanic”Well, she even shared that her friends asked her how good or bad a kisser she was.

And it is that she attributes to the long working hours that the contact between the actors is not as passionate or satisfactory as it is seen in the film.

The actress does not have very good memories of kissing with the actor. Photo: YouTube

“You do the shoot in 17 hours, and it’s hot and sweaty,” not to mention that the star had to come across as “God brought her into the world” in front of her co-star, as it was the main hallmark of her character.

GBR.