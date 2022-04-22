Entertainment

“Hot and sweaty”: Margot Robbie’s memory of Leonardo DiCaprio’s kisses

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Despite the fact that he is one of the spoiled leading men of Hollywood and the big screen margot robbie has a lot to say about the kisses of Leonardo Dicaprio.

And it is that the couple coincided in 2013, when one of the best films in the industry was released, ‘The wolf of Wall Street’, the film adaptation of the memoir of the same name by ‘Jordan Belford’.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

First images of Dakota Johnson in the adaptation of Jane Austen

10 mins ago

Harry Potter: an AI recreates the characters according to their description in the books

12 mins ago

James Gunn Says His Guardians Of The Galaxy Movies Are More Coherent Than The Original Comics

22 mins ago

YG & Brittany Renner spark dating rumors

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button