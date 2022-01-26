Menopause is a natural event that every woman has to face sooner or later. It coincides with the end of the menstrual cycle and of the fertile age in a definitive way.

It is absolutely not a disease, but a moment of change that occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. We talk about menopause when the menstrual cycle has not appeared for 12 months.

This condition is often preceded by some specific signs such as menstrual irregularity.

The problems of women in menopause

In particular, the decrease in estrogen could lead to other ailments. For example, hot flashes, insomnia, excessive sweating, rapid heartbeat, etc.

At this particular time in life, some diseases could also develop. For example, the decrease in calcium would lead to brittle bones and osteoporosis. But not only that, it is also necessary to beware of heart disease. Also, in menopause, it is easier to gain weight, because the metabolism slows down. That is why it is important to exercise and pay attention to nutrition. Not only walking, but also this activity could reduce cholesterol, stress and help you sleep peacefully. In addition, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and grains is highly recommended.

Hot flashes and night sweats in menopause could decrease thanks to this plant which would also be recommended in case of arthritis

In the previous lines we have described the ailments felt by postmenopausal women. To allay these annoyances, medicines can be used or you could resort to old and dear natural remedies.

For example, there is a perennial herbaceous plant that, according to experts, could act on hot flashes, soothe sweating and help in case of menstrual cycle irregularities.

We are talking about Black Cohosh, a remedy that nature offers to all women to face this period of change in the best possible way. The part of the plant used is the root and can be administered via infusions and pills.

Black Cohosh comes from North America. It is characterized by large leaves and white flowers that give off a particular smell, also capable of repelling insects.

But be careful, because Black Cohosh could cause unpleasant and serious side effects. For example, you may experience stomach discomfort, headache, but also difficulty breathing, itching, and so on. Our advice is always to contact your doctor for more information.

