Hot iron: “Cyrano” and love

Love can be a Saturday night thing. the letter of whigfield (“I like the way you move”) at the Night and Day cocktail bar.

love can be no no, adjective used by the actress Soledad Villamil on same love, Same Rain (John Joseph Campanella1999).

Love can be condemnation (I love you so much that you hurt me), copulation (Yoko Ono and John Lennon) and salvation (transcend with the other, on the other, by the other).

Love can be maternal (“I’m going to look for mom,” in Henry’s journey, of the journalist Sonia Nazario).

Love can be flamenco (“How would I marvel at it?”, sings the lolaour Lola).

Love can be carnal, fruitful and lascivious: it is practiced by the Mao Mao, the coyotes and the couples who yearn for each other and bite their lips.

Love has a thousand faces, and through all of them it suppurates, exudes and secretes.

But, in rare cases, the basis of love is not made (only) of blind stares and palpitations. Love resides in the word.

Perhaps this would be the best synopsis of Cyrano (2021), drama directed by Joe Wright. As we are used to, it is a musical related to others from his previous films: pride and prejudice (2005) and Anna Karenina (2012).

On Cyrano, Joe Wright version of the well-known play by the French playwright Edmond Rosent (1897). So that we understand each other: a black (literate) of the seventeenth century (Cyrano de Bergerac) who writes love letters to the little soldier (Christian de Neuvillette) who wants the woman he is in love with (his cousin Roxane).

The success of Cyrano of the new millennium: the participation of the actor Peter Dinklage. Dazzling. Bestial. Brutal.

Deserving of the Oscar if the jury of the awards had flaunted independence.

Wright gives him powers: he empowers him (long before Game of Thrones, Peter had already consecrated himself. The phrase of the film: “The world will not accept that a dwarf is with a tall and beautiful woman”). He gives her wings so that she unfolds all his records (first steps in the song Someone to say) and honors him with the same on-camera presence DiCaprio enjoyed in The Revenant (Alejandro González Iñárritu, 2015).

The rest of the cast does not detract, but Peter Dinklage shades them. To the lead actress, Haley Bennett –poetry reader–, she doesn’t need more travel, she’s already going strong.

In addition, the soundtrack deserves a round of applause. Jean-Claude PetitFrench composer who drinks from jazz and who shares the same tune with the monstrous Vivaldi (The Spring of The four Seasons) and hans zimmer.

And the choreography deserves an encore, resolved, measured and that would have had the approval of the disappeared Gene Kelly, father of modern musicals.

we see glimpses of hairspray (Adam Shankman, 2007), la la land (Damian Chazelle2016) and the great showman (Michael Gracey2017).

The setting, majestic – the Italian locations are noticeable, far from the low-budget papier-mâché sets (joint production of United KingdomUnited States, Italy and Canada).

Impressive locker room, Florentine Massimo Cantini Parrini and the British Jacqueline Durran. (Surely, they will take the statuette in the Dolby Theater of the Angels.) They would make the cut in sewing masters (TVE), and the designer Lorenzo Caprile he would drool.

Doublets, organdies and mesh dresses, in the best tradition of The Bridgerton (Chris VanDusen2020).

Cyrano shows that the word heals: the spoken word, the written word, the thought word determine who we are: in the neuroscience of language, we first say, and depending on what we say, so we are.

The word that precedes us, that pushes us and moves us.

The word that makes us fall in love like a hot iron storm, with the love that falls off the cliff, uncontrolled, heartbreaking and good.

Voluptuous love, grip, perseverance, shelter and tenacity.





