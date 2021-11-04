hot meeting in the hotel where Messi lived

Romantic weekend in Paris between Mauro Icardi and China Suarez. A weekend – apparently that of 25 and 26 September – full of passion and understanding. Wanda Nara she would find out all the details through anonymous emails received after initially forgiving her husband, who had sworn to her that he had only had a “virtual flirt” with the Argentine actress and singer. According to some rumors, Icardi would have chosen for a night of passion with his lover Le Royal Monceau-Raffles , a luxurious Paris hotel where Lionel Messi stayed with his family for a short time following his farewell to Barcelona.

Luxury weekend for Icardi and China

The owner of the property is Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the entrepreneur president of Paris Saint-Germain. Precisely for this reason all the players of the Parisian club have access to various hotel services, including rooms, spa and gym. Mauro Icardi would thus have decided to bring China here, without paying too much attention to the consequences. The hotel has a truly dreamy indoor heated pool, a wellness center with different types of massages – Thai, Finnish and hot stone – and a gym with state-of-the-art equipment. Do not forget the bathroom with a super modern design, minimalist with simple lines, with huge mirrors and marble floors. The ideal place for a passionate meeting but in absolute privacy.

