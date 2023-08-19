hot nights, hellish insomnia

maria lopez I slept soundly but, a year ago, began to suffer from chronic insomnia, a silent epidemic that has multiplied in recent years. If in the year 2000 6% of Spaniards suffered from this disorder, in 2018 14% suffered from it and in the pandemic it temporarily increased to 57%. The problem is that the torturous nights caused by the current heat wave are particularly affecting insomniacs. “I started improving only a month ago, but again my condition worsened. “Last night I woke up at 2 a.m. and never slept a wink again,” says Maria. When I stay up all night, I get paranoid that the heat is preventing me from getting a good night’s sleep again, and I Afraid to go back to the starting box, I’m desperate.

And it’s not the only one. A temperature above 25ºC at bedtime affects anyone, regardless of age and previous problems. Barcelona has already had two difficult nights and a large number of residents, from adults to children, are finding it difficult to rest. “Tonight I felt my eyelids sweating”, says Montesse, 50. “I haven’t slept for a moment, I’ve been up more than five times, I’ve even read a book I found in the living room. “I couldn’t stop sweating and in the end I was able to rest a meter from a fan,” says Javier, 17, from Barcelona.

effect of heat

But, what exactly does the heat create in our brain and body that prevents us from getting a good sleep? Higher temperatures, from 22º or 23º C and depending on whether the humidity is high or low, cause different processes. On the one hand, the neurons that are in the hypothalamus and control sleep and wakefulness “They are guided by light and body temperature and, if it is high, spend more time sleeping », explains Diego Radoler-Ripoll, neuropsychologist and professor at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). Similarly, “with higher temperatures certain parts of the nervous system become activated to protect the body from overheating and this signals to our brain that we are awake,” he added. Citing the example of sweating as a mechanism, he said further. ,

Finally, a third factor would be that heat “can be a stressful agent and therefore release substances that inhibit sleep, such as cortisol, and activate the sympathetic nervous system.”

,Temperature is fundamental in the 24-hour circadian rhythm and we need to lower the temperature so that the hormones that allow us to sleep, such as melatonin, are secreted.Ainhoa ​​Alvarez, coordinator of the Insomnia Working Group of the Spanish Sleep Society, summarized.

All these processes are triggered during tropical nights in most people, but the most vulnerable are those who already suffer from chronic insomnia, especially if it is associated with anxiety. “Anxiety activates the sympathetic nervous system and heat adds fuel to the fire,” Radoler exemplifies. All these reasons lead to consultation of specialists or consumption of sleeping medicines during heat wave. High temperature does not cause chronic insomnia, that is, lasts for a long time over time, but it usually disappears when the values ​​drop, but it does cause insomnia to recur. “We see a lot of repetition in consultations”Dr. Alvarez confirms.

And an added problem is that, according to calculations by the Spanish Society of Neurology, less than a third of people with sleep problems seek professional help. Others self-medicate with mild drugs of questionable efficacy, such as syrups or pills containing melatonin, and other stronger drugs that cause dependence, such as tranquilizers and sleeping pills. In fact, Spain is a leader in the consumption of anxiolytic and hypnotic drugs. In the last decade, the sale of sleeping pills has increased by 21 percent.

Result

The problem is that sleep is a physiological process extremely important to the overall health of humans. Scientific evidence indicates that not being well-rested over the long term affects cognitive performance, short-term memory, and information processing speed, while causing headaches, greater fatigue, and a lack of energy. This creates a greater appetite for fats and carbohydrates and, therefore, spoils the diet. Some studies indicate that it affects the immune system. and, in the long run, it becomes It is a risk factor when it comes to developing degenerative diseases,

Despite this, insomnia is a growing problem in Spain and most Western countries due to the current hyper-productive and hyper-connected lifestyle. More and more are being sought, but since there isn’t time to cram everything in, experts point out, worries often take over the bed and interfere with good-quality sleep.