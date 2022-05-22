Hot Sale 2022: When does it start in Mexico and what to buy?

For those who are lovers of online purchases, the news of the arrival of Hot Sale 2022 definitely represents a great opportunity to get a few objects of desire. The truth is that this initiative digital shopping born in 2014, it has become an expected moment of the year to check if those tennis shoes or that bag that you want to buy so much, are on sale.

Remember that when it comes to digital shopping, it’s easy to get carried away. Any expert (and wise) buyer knows the whole picture before making the final decision. Therefore, we present all the details of the next edition of HotSale.

Know all the details of Hot Sale 2022. Photo: Jonathan Daniel Pryce.

When is Hot Sale 2022?

Mark it on your calendar: the online shopping period with extremely attractive discounts will take place from May 23 to 31, 2022.

What kind of discounts can you find in Hot Sale 2022?

It is something that can vary according to the participating brand. This digital event consists of discounts, offers and exclusive promotions.

What brands participate in Hot Sale 2022?

You can find brands of all kinds of categories: fashion, beauty, travel, home, pets, automotive, food and beverage. This platform not only has alliances with large firms, but also with other online sales services that, in turn, have alliances with other brands. An example is found in privilegewhich will offer promotions like 10% of discount additional on your purchases, cashback and free shipping.

How To Buy Fashion Wisely In Hot Sale 2022?

For those who are not very familiar with the e-commerce, it can become overwhelming to be exposed to so many offers from so many different brands. In addition, it is always important to consider the responsible consumption of any piece, before purchasing it, in order to avoid a purchase that will not be used later.

Some of the measures you can take: