hot square for Vlahovic, Cabral must heal Florence

A difficult moment to manage for Commisso’s company, the Brazilian has the task of not making Dusan regret. To the sound of goals

Throwing balls into the goal and closing wounds. Double task for Arthur Cabral (’98) who yesterday experienced the first full day in Florence. Although the official transfer will only arrive today. If the bureaucratic process were to close in the morning, the attacker will train for the first time together with his teammates. Otherwise, go to some “solo” sessions before joining the group Monday, when they resume training. In a week he could already be called for the advance with the Lazio. Then it will be up to him to enter as soon as possible and find the way to goal with equal speed. So he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport.

IN FERMENT. Florence in the last few days she has been in ferment. At least the purchase of the mighty Brazilian center forward was welcomed by the square, attracted above all by the 27 goals in 31 games scored in the season with the Basel shirt. Italy, however, is another thing and establishing yourself in Serie A is a tough step even for those who are used to scoring in bursts. He will not miss one thing. Initial support. The new always attracts, let alone after the wound left by the farewell of Vlahovic. In your case, therefore, you will be able to enjoy a surplus of affection and hopes. Clear that the answers will then have to give her the field.

BITTER BUDS. Even because yesterday was a tough day for Fiorentina fans to digest who started seeing Vlahovic at J Medical, then the social embrace with Bonucci and the welcome from Chiesa before the final transformation from DV9 to DV7. From a footballing point of view, few things do more harm to those who support Viola. Cabral he will have to try as soon as possible to throw even the suffering of the gods into the goal fans who feel betrayed by his desire for Juve. Be of the many satisfied with the immediate departure given the non-renewal. But also of those who would never have wanted to say goodbye to the top scorer in the league in January in such a good season. The company of Commisso will have to manage a complicated moment from a technical and environmental point of view of a city that is expected in the coming months new investments.

INSERTION. Now it’s up to Italian to shape the new attack. In the last in Cagliari the absence of forward synchronisms was felt. Piatek he committed himself playing for the team, Ikonè he dazzled with a couple of flashes showing though an understanding with the comrades still to be built. Now it will be up to Cabral too. Striker with a great physique and with the wind of typhus in the stern. But also from the risk of the bulky comparison always lurking.