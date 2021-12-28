Hot Toys action figure of Angelina Jolie’s Thena

Movie Eternals: new clips and soundtrack of the Marvel movie

Eternals Oscar winner Chloe Zhao with its 400 million dollars grossed in the world was placed as the tenth highest grossing of 2021, intrigued fans and divided the critics who however praised the attempt to instill a superhero film with thick themes in order to enhance its use. Another criticism leveled at Zhao is her having in part and understandably sacrificed her artistic quality that distinguished her so that she could merge with the style of a long-running and well-established film franchise, after all we are always talking about a film of superheroes, even if the hand of Zhao is perceived and makes “Eternals” a film that stands out from the others for better or for worse.

One of the strengths of “Eternals” is undoubtedly the cast which includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Angelina Jolie as Thena, an elite warrior who can craft any weapon with cosmic energy and has developed a close bond with Don Lee’s Gilgamesh over the centuries. Thena also suffers from a psychological condition called “Mahd Wy’ry”, this condition often causes her to lose control and attack her teammates. Mistakenly believed by the Eternals to be a form of dementia affecting her perception of time due to her enormous amount of accumulated memory, it is actually a consequence of Thena’s recalling memories of her past missions that had allegedly been erased from minds of the Eternals.

It is precisely to Angelina Jolie’s Thena that Hot Toys has dedicated a new collectible action figure in 1/6 scale which, as you can see from the images, undoubtedly does justice to the beauty of the actress.

We have loved these people from the day we arrived – Thena As Eternal, Thena is part of a group of ancient immortal beings who work on behalf of the cosmically powerful celestials to protect the universe. More comfortable in battle than anywhere else, Thena has the ability to use pure cosmic energy to form any portable weapon she can think of. She and the scattered Eternals must reunite to save the world from Deviants on one final mission. Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Eternals, Hot Toys is thrilled to present Thena, the ferocious warrior as a 1 / 6th scale collectible figure with incredibly detailed weapons that she imagines with cosmic energy. Masterfully crafted based on Angelina Jolie’s on-screen appearance as Thena in “Eternals”, the figure features a newly designed head sculpted with blonde hair that features a striking resemblance, bespoke gown and patterned armor in champagne gold. with metallic accent, his iconic weapons in translucent color with golden geometric patterns including a shield, ax, spear, long sword, short sword and dagger; as well as a support for the figure.

Characteristics and details of the figures

The 1/6 scale Thena collectible figure features in particular:

– Newly developed head sculpt with an authentic and detailed likeness to Angelina Jolie as Thena in Marvel Studios’ Eternals

– Accurate facial expression and makeup compared to the film

– Highly detailed blonde hair sculpture

– Body with over 28 points of articulation

– Approximately 30 cm in height

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of punches

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair to hold weapons

– Each piece of head sculpture is specially hand painted

Costume:

– One (1) metallic gold and champagne one-piece dress

– One (1) belt with armor and piece of skirt

– One (1) set of patterned armor including chest armor, back armor, shoulder armor, forearm guard

– One (1) pair of boots

Weapons:

– One (1) shield

– One (1) ax

– One (1) spear

– One (1) long sword

– One (1) short sword

– One (1) dagger

Accessories:

– A themed pedestal with movie logo and character name tag