Hot Toys action figure photo by Angelina Jolie

Hot Toys announces a new collectible 1/6 scale action figure depicting Thena, the Eternal played by Angelina Jolie in the film Eternals by Marvel Studios directed by Chloe Zhao Oscar-winning director for “Nomadland”.

We have loved these people from the day we arrived – Thena

As Eternal, Thena is part of a group of ancient immortal beings who work on behalf of the cosmically powerful celestials to protect the universe. More comfortable in battle than anywhere else, Thena has the ability to use pure cosmic energy to form any portable weapon she can think of. She and the scattered Eternals must reunite to save the world from Deviants on one final mission.

Inspired by Marvel Studios’ Eternals, Hot Toys is thrilled to present Thena, the ferocious warrior as a 1 / 6th scale collectible figure with incredibly detailed weapons that she imagines with cosmic energy.

Masterfully crafted based on Angelina Jolie’s on-screen appearance as Thena in “Eternals”, the figure features a newly designed head sculpted with blonde hair that features a striking resemblance, bespoke gown and molded armor in champagne gold. with metallic accent, his iconic weapons in translucent color with golden geometric patterns including a shield, ax, spear, long sword, short sword and dagger; as well as a support for the figure.