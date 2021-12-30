Hot Toys announces the Action Figure dedicated to Thena played by Angelina Jolie

Eternals it came out in everyone Italian cinema the November 3 last, and now it is preparing to arrive also on Disney + the next January 12.

Long last Hot Toys announced a new one Action Figure dedicated to Movie: Eternals. Specifically we are talking about the statuette dedicated to the character of Thena, the great warrior who has the ability to create any cosmic energy weapon interpreted in Movie from Angelina Jolie.

Here is the beautiful one Action Figure from Thena:

As for other productions Hot Toys, also this proposal is equipped with clothes in real fabric. Inside the set there is no shortage of iconic weapons such as the shield, an ‘ax, one launches, one long sword, a short sword and a dagger. Also inside the package there is also the classic support useful to give greater stability to the figure during its display in the collection. There is the pedestal is enriched with the logo of the Movie and the character nameplate.

L’Action Figure from Thena from Hot Toys is in reservation at the price of $ 270 and its distribution is expected in the months of January And March of the 2023. For more images and information, please refer to the dedicated page on the site Sideshow.

Eternals – plot and cast

The new Movie of the Marvel Studios, Eternals, presents a new team of superheroes in theMarvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who lived in secret on the Land for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy will force them to come out into the open to unite against humanity’s most ancient enemies, i Deviants. “

In the cast of the film ‘Eternals‘ we find Angelina Jolie (Athena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Leah McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh). Besides Barry Keoghan (Druig) e Kit Haringhton (Dave Whitman / Black Knight).

