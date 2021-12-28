Hot Toys – Thena action figure from Eternals is on the way

Hot Toys is pleased to announce a new action figure dedicated to a recent house production Marvel: Eternals. More specifically we are talking about a product dedicated to the character of Thena, the ferocious warrior who has the ability to create any weapon with cosmic energy (played in the film by Angelina Jolie). Let’s find out more details about the Hot Toys action figure of Thena.

Hot Toys – Thena action figure

The new Hot Toys action figure is directly inspired by the Marvel Studios movie Eternals. It is

therefore masterfully made on the basis of the character played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie. The action figure of Thena is equipped with a newly designed head which, together with the presence of blond hair, makes the similarity excellent.

As with other Hot Toys productions, this proposal is also equipped with real fabric clothes. In this case the character is dressed in a tailored suit in slightly metallic champagne / gold tones.

Photo credit: Hot Toys via Sideshow

Inside the set there is no shortage of iconic weapons such as the shield, an ax, a spear, a long sword, a short sword and a dagger. Also inside the package there is also the classic support useful to give greater stability to the figure during its display in the collection. We also inform you that the pedestal is enriched with the logo of the film and the plate of the character.

Photo credit: Hot Toys via Sideshow

The figure is also equipped with ben 28 joints at the joints, this makes it extremely posable according to your tastes. Do you prefer the classic museum pose or the more action poses?

As for the size, Hot Toys’ Thena is produced in 1/6 scale and boasts an overall height of approx 30 cm.

Release date and price

The action figure of Thena from Hot Toys is in reservation at the price of $ 270 and its distribution is expected between January and March 2023. For more images and information, please refer to the dedicated page on the Sideshow website.

As always, tell us your opinion on our Facebook page. Stay tuned on the Orgoglionerd pages for new interesting news and insights.