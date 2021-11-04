Sports

Hot weekend in Paris between Icardi and China, Wanda Nara: “I don’t want to know anything more” – Football

A secret meeting between Mauro Icardi and China Suarez while Wanda Nara was in Milan with her sister Zaira presumably on the weekend of 25 and 26 September. The long soap opera involving the former Inter striker and his wife is enriched with a new episode. The two, after trying to mend the tear of the past few weeks, are definitely at loggerheads. This time Wanda does not seem to want to retrace her steps: “I’m alone – she confessed to the journalist Yanina Latorre who has been telling the couple’s crisis for weeks -, I want to be well, I want to continue working and I don’t want to know anything more”.

Icardi-Wanda Nara again in crisis, from Argentina: “This time it’s a definitive break”

The hot weekend in Paris

To infuriate the Argentine entrepreneur and attorney would be the hot video of the romantic weekend in Paris between the footballer and the model. Icardi, in fact, had sworn that it was a simple virtual flirtation, but after a series of anonymous emails, Wanda would have discovered the hard truth. According to rumors, in fact, Icardi spent a night with China Suarez in a luxurious hotel in Paris, the Royal Monceau-Raffles, whose owner is the number one of Psg Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. “Nara received emails full of details and went on a rampage, now she is looking for new evidence,” says Yanina Latorre.

