Hot Wheels is getting a live-action movie and JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot is producing





Today it was announced that Hot Wheels will have a live action movie, better known as real action, in which JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot will take the role of producer.

Hot Wheels’ live-action movie will bring this beloved multi-generational franchise to life. In addition, it will showcase some of the world’s most modern and stylish cars, monster trucks and motorcycles.

“As a world leader in car culture, Hot Wheels has been igniting the spirit of defiance in car enthusiasts for generations,” said Robbie Brenner, Executive Producer, Mattel Films. “Fans of all ages are now ready for the ride of their lives as the incredible talent of JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot joins us along with Warner Bros. Pictures to transform the legendary Hot Wheels intellectual property into a thrilling story. for the big screen.”

Hot Wheels a brand with history

A 54-year-old brand more relevant today than ever, Hot Wheels is the world’s leading vehicle franchise, representing and uniting all segments of automotive culture. Hot Wheels has proven its influence on automotive and pop culture with legendary design and epic performance through unprecedented collaborations with global leaders in automotive, streetwear, fashion, luxury, entertainment, gaming, action sports and motorsports. . Hot Wheels is the #1 selling toy in the world* with over 8 billion vehicles sold.

“Growing up, Hot Wheels were more than cars, they were vehicles for our imaginations,” said Peter Dodd, vice president of production for Warner Bros. Pictures. “Today at Warner Bros. we are thrilled to bring that imagination to the big screen with Robbie Brenner and the creative team at Mattel along with the inventive minds of JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella and the team at Bad Robot.”

Hannah Minghella, President of Bad Robot Motion Pictures, said:

“Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of Elliot Handler, who invented and built toy cars in his Southern California garage. It’s that imagination, passion and adventurous spirit that we want to capture in this film.”

Kevin McKeon, Vice President, and Andrew Scannell, Creative Executive, will lead the project for Mattel Films. Peter Dodd will direct the project for Warner Bros. Pictures. Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen will supervise Bad Robot.

Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures are also partners on the upcoming movie, Barbie. Now in principal photography, the film will be theatrically released in 2023. The film stars and is produced by Margot Robbie under her Lucky Chap Entertainment banner and directed by Greta Gerwig; she who also wrote the script with her husband Noah Baumbach.

Other Mattel Films productions aside from Hot Wheels

In addition to Hot Wheels, Mattel Films’ development slate features movies based on American Girl, Barbie, Barney, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends , UNO, View Master and Wishbone. Mattel Films is also developing Christmas Balloon based on a completely new IP.

Bad Robot has an extensive list of film projects in development under its deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, including SUPERMAN written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, ZATANNA written by Emerald Fennell, and the animated adaptation of the iconic Dr. Seuss children’s book OH, THE PLACES. YOU ‘LL GO’ with Jon Chu attached to direct. Bad Robot is currently in post-production on the all-female thriller LOU starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett for Netflix, as well as working with director Matt Shakman on a new STAR TREK film for Paramount.

What did you think of this news? Are you looking forward to the live action Hot Wheels movie?



