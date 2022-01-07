Hotel Danieli Venice at Bill Gates’ Four Seasons

Bill Gates and Prince Al Waleed bin Talal enter Venice. The Canadian giant of Four Seasons hotels, which belongs to them, known all over the world with its 122 hotels and resorts, conquers the Danieli hotel, currently managed since 2015 by the US group Marriott. The refurbishment is already on the table, which will be signed by the designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, for the structure to be ready in 2024.

Venice like Florence, Milan and Taormina Rumors have been circulating for some time about the interest of Four Seasons for a structure in the Serenissima and some assumed that the choice would fall on the Bauer hotel, the last handover to the Austrian giant Signa Holding. Instead, the agreement concerns the Danieli, whose walls – which have 200 years of activity behind them – had arrived in the collection of luxury hotels of the real estate developer Giuseppe Statuto, who had bought it again in 2005 from Starwood. The real estate developer, in 2018, was in trouble in Rome and placed under house arrest on charges of bankruptcy; but for Danieli there had been no repercussions. The other Four Seasons in Italy are in Florence, in Milan, completely renovated, and in Taormina, the San Domenico inaugurated in July last year (bought in 2016 for 52.2 milions); the last two owned by the Statuto group.





Thirty million for renovations Now, the American fund King Street would have prepared the capital for the renovation works, there is talk of a figure of around 30 million euros. Three Star Capital Partners the financial advisor of the operation. The consulting firm Jll, which has carried out the evaluation activities, estimates that the structure will have a final value of over 500 million euros. For their part, the hotel chains concerned from the operation do not provide decisive elements. Four Seasons makes it known that it is always looking for new opportunities to expand its presence in Italy and to look to Venice, as to other destinations, with great attention, to ensure the right projects with the best partners. An indication, however, that things are about to change comes from the chain that would come out of the Danieli. The iconic Hotel Danieli remains open and continues to do part of our Luxury Collection portfolio until the end of the contract – a spokesperson for the Marriott International group said yesterday – During this period, our guests will continue to enjoy the benefits of our award-winning Marriott Bonvoy program. Marriott will remain present in Venice with six hotels, including the Gritti, The St. Regis Venice and the Jw Marriott Venice Resort and Spa.

The history of the hotel The Danieli housed in Palazzo Dandolo, built by Doge Enrico Dandolo on the Riva degli Schiavoni, a few steps from Piazza San Marco at the end of the 14th century; the story tells that the entrepreneur Giuseppe Dal Niel bought the second floor from the noble Elena Michiel Bernardo in 1822, converting it into a hotel. Today, the hotel tripled with the adjacent buildings: Palazzo Casanova, (19th century) and Palazzo Danieli Excelsior, known as Danielino (20th century). The upcoming operation is already creating reactions in the sector in Venice. Welcome Four Seasons, a top brand in the hotel world. They have long been looking for a facility here – comments Claudio Scarpa, director of the Venetian Hoteliers Association (Ava) – A step forward for Venice. Some rumors saw The Tourist’s hotel – unforgettable scenes of Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie in its corridors – change flag from 2026, precisely with the sign of the Canadian brand Four Seasons founded by Isadore Sharp and which has seen Bill Gates and Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal as majority owners since 2007. Times have accelerated. If there was confirmation, we are ready to immediately open a table with Four Seasons for safeguarding employment, points out Monica Zambon of Filcams CGIL.