Hotel Gabrielli in Venice changes management

Starhotels enriches its “collection” of luxury hotels with the Hotel Gabrielli in Venice. Thus the growth of the Florentine hotel group continues, which strengthens its presence in Venice, where it already boasts the Spledid Venice, and in the luxury hospitality market with a new 5-star hotel.

Gabrielli, a historic hotel dating back to 1856, owned and managed by the Perkhofer family since its opening, will become part of the Starhotels Collezione portfolio thanks to a property rental agreement. «The Perkhofer family – reads the note – has entrusted the management of the Starhotels hotel, which will carry on its tradition. The passing of the baton with Starhotels was a choice strongly desired by the owners ». The hotel will reopen in the summer of 2023 as a 5-star hotel.

Hotel Gabrielli is located on Riva degli Schiavoni, overlooking the island of San Giorgio Maggiore and the San Marco basin. Embellished with a 14th century Venetian-style facade, it occupies three historic buildings: it is made up of 69 rooms and suites and 7 serviced apartments, it has a garden of about 600 square meters, a private dock, internal courtyards, a Spa. there is a destination that represents the great beauty and resilience of Italy this is Venice. – comments Elisabetta Fabri, president and managing director of Starhotels – For this reason, I am very happy to announce the further growth of our collection of luxury hotels ».