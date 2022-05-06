Hotel Saratoga: a strong explosion leaves 18 dead and seriously damages a hotel in downtown Havana | Univision News Events

At least 18 dead, as well as 50 adults and 14 hospitalized children is the balance left this Friday by a strong explosion in the emblematic hotel Saratoga in Havana, according to the latest data given by the Cuban Presidency at a press conference, which also pointed to the hypothesis of a gas leak.
Witnesses quoted by the official newspaper Granma spoke of the transfer of liquefied gas from a supply truck when the explosion occurred, shortly before 11 in the morning.
The explosion caused the collapse of part of the facade of the building, also affected by a fire that generated a large column of white smoke visible from much of the city. The lower level and the first and second floors of the six-story building were severely affected by the explosion. The mountain of debris on the sidewalk exceeded the height of a person. Upper floors were also damaged.
“Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak,” said the Cuban Presidency on social networks.
The Saratoga Hotel was not open to the public, but inside there were several employees and a group of managers of the Gaviota group, in charge of restorations prior to an upcoming reopening of the place, according to an official of that company quoted by the Efe news agency.
“I thought it was an earthquake”
Emergency teams, firefighters and soldiers moved to the scene. Many onlookers also gathered around the building. A neighboring school was evicted without any child being harmed.
Photographer Michel Figueroa said, quoted by the AP agency, that he was walking in front of the hotel when the explosion threw him to the ground. “It all happened so fast,” he added.
Yazira de la Caridad lives a block from the hotel and said that the explosion shook her house: “The whole building moved. I thought it was an earthquake,” he also told AP. “I still have my heart in my hand,” she added, referring to the nervousness she felt after the incident.
The Saratoga is housed in a neoclassical-style building built in 1880 and has been operating as a hotel since 1933. Its last restoration took place in 2005, according to official media.
With five stars, the hotel is considered one of the most luxurious in the city. The establishment is located in the Paseo del Prado, one of the main avenues of Old Havana, in the historic center of the Cuban capital.