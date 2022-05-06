NewsWorld

Hotel Saratoga in Havana: at least 18 dead and more than 60 injured after a strong explosion in the capital of Cuba

The Saratoga hotel in Havana.

The Saratoga hotel is one of the most expensive and exclusive in the capital Havana.

At least 18 people died and more than 60 were injured this Friday after a strong explosion that caused extensive damage to the Saratoga hotel, one of the most expensive and exclusive in the Cuban capital, authorities confirmed.

Government data indicates that of the deceased, 17 are adults and one is a minor, while there are another 14 minors hospitalized.

Another 13 people are missing and rescue teams continue the search and rescue tasks because, according to the official newspaper Granma, it is possible that there is a greater number of Cubans under the rubble.

According to the Presidency of the island, “Preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak”.

