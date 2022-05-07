Hotel Saratoga: the splendor and decadence of the historic building in Havana that suffered an explosion that left at least 22 dead

Atahualpa Amerise @atareports

In addition to human losses, the explosion that occurred this Friday in the heart of Havana blew up a small piece of history in the Cuban capital.

Specifically 143 years of history, those that have passed since the construction in 1879 of the neoclassical building with sumptuous curves that houses the Saratoga hotel.

This Friday, at least 22 people died and dozens were injured after a strong explosion that caused extensive damage to the hotel, one of the most expensive and exclusive in the Cuban capital.

According to the Cuban government, “preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.”

The origin of this singular building must be sought in the second half of the 19th century, still under Spanish colonial rule. These were times of architectural fever in Havana, whose walled city was too small for a sprawling metropolis.

“The walls were demolished in 1863 and all those lands were sold to large companies, that’s why the buildings have a different scale and urban plan than colonial Havana, intramural Havana,” Ruslan Muñoz, a history professor, explains to BBC Mundo. of architecture of the Technological University of Havana José Antonio Echeverría (CUJAE).

It was not born as a hotel

In the new area, located on the outskirts of the traditional neighborhood of Old Havana, he explains, “fundamentally many theaters and hotels settled.”

But the Saratoga was not one of them. In fact, the original building didn’t even have that name.

“It did not emerge as a hotel. Initially it had three levels: its ground floor had a commercial function and its upper floors had rooms for rent.”

“Perhaps that’s where its vocation as a hotel comes from. But it wasn’t opened as a hotel until 1933 and it took on the name of Saratoga,” he says.

The idea of ​​transforming this commercial and residential building into a luxury hotel was propitiated by the new and brand new environment of the area: just opposite, just a few dozen meters away, in 1929 the imposing and emblematic Capitol of Havana was erected.

home of families

After decades of splendor as one of the benchmark hotels in prosperous Havana in the mid-20th century, this building saw its destiny change along with that of the rest of the country with the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959.

“In the 1960s and 1970s the building lost its status as a hotel, it fell into disrepair and became tenement houses after several families occupied it,” says the professor.

It was another historical event, the fall of the socialist bloc led by the USSR in 1991, which contributed to the resurrection of the Saratoga years later.

The very serious economic crisis caused by the absence of its Soviet partner and supporter, known as the Special Period, led the Cuban government to open its doors to tourism in the two subsequent decades.

Thus, in 2005 the hotel was restored and remodeled to once again accommodate clients in 96 rooms and suites.

“The Ministry of Tourism occupied the property, the families were relocated and a new expansion project was carried out by the architect Orestes del Castillo del Prado”, explains Muñoz.

Higher and with unparalleled views

The Saratoga, already with six floors after the extension, recovered much of its splendor.

“It became one of the most important hotels in that sector of the city because it has a privileged location, in a very central area with spectacular views” of the Capitol and, a little further, the Gran Teatro de La Habana.

Business rooms, a rooftop pool bar and a spa, among other services, placed the hotel among the highest category in the city.

Among its most notorious guests of this last period are the singers Beyoncé, Jay Z and Madonna, as well as the guitarist Jimmy Page.

After closing its doors due to the covid-19 pandemic, remodeling work was carried out and it planned to receive guests again shortly.

As for its architectural value, largely destroyed by the explosion this Friday, the CUJAE professor considers that “it is not a great jewel, but it has its elegance.”

“The building itself is not that it has stood out much for its architectural values, it really has more of its artistic value in its environmental value, since it maintained a homogeneous image in style and architecture with the neighboring buildings,” he says.

