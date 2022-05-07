NewsWorld

Hotel Saratoga: the splendor and decadence of the historic building in Havana that suffered an explosion that left at least 22 dead

  • Atahualpa Amerise @atareports
  • BBC News World

In addition to human losses, the explosion that occurred this Friday in the heart of Havana blew up a small piece of history in the Cuban capital.

Specifically 143 years of history, those that have passed since the construction in 1879 of the neoclassical building with sumptuous curves that houses the Saratoga hotel.

This Friday, at least 22 people died and dozens were injured after a strong explosion that caused extensive damage to the hotel, one of the most expensive and exclusive in the Cuban capital.

According to the Cuban government, “preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.”

