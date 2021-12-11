Hotel Transilvania 4, the latest film in the animation saga to be released in January on Prime Video

Finally it arrives in Italy and in the world Hotel Transylvania 4: it should have been released in theaters in October 2021, instead it arrives with the new year directly in streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Below is the trailer, the release date and all the information on Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange, the final chapter of the animated film saga that began in 2012, continued in 2015 with chapter 2, which reached its third in 2018 with A monstrous vacation and now to the grand finale.

When leaving Hotel Transilvania 4

Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange will be released exclusively worldwide on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, January 14, 2022.

What is Hotel Transilvania 4 about

These are the advances on the plot of the new film released by Amazon:

“Dracula and his gang are back like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that sees Dracula (Brian Hull) on the most terrifying mission ever. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention “Transforming Ray” goes haywire, Dracula and his monster friends are all transformed into humans, while Jonathan (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new guises, Dracula, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Jonathan, enthusiastic about life as a monster, must team up and travel around the world to find a cure before it’s too late, and before driving each other mad.

With the help of Mavis (Selena Gomez) and Dracula’s hilarious human gang, the mission is to find a way to get back before their transformations become irreversible. The voice cast of the film also features Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin, the Invisible Man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice) , Brad Abrell (Frank) and Asher Blinkoff (Dennis) “.

The trailer in Italian of Hotel Transilvania 4

Amazon Prime Video has posted the official trailer for Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange.

The voices and the cast of Hotel Transilvania 4

Directed by: Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska

Written by: Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky

Original voice cast: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell, Asher Blinkoff

Italian voice cast: Davide Perino, Cristiana Capotondi, Claudia Catani, Angelo Maggi, Paolo Marchese, Graziella Polesinanti, Claudio Bisio, Luigi Ferraro, Mino Caprio, Luca Dal Fabbro, Stefanella Marrama, Emma Puccio, Anita Ferraro, Sofia Fronzi, Alice Labidi.

For the final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania film series, franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as screenwriter and executive producer. Selena Gomez will also be executive producer, in addition to returning to interpret Mavis, the daughter of Dracula, alongside Andy Samberg, who returns to lend his voice to Jonathan. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, the film is produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone and the executive producers are Tartakovsky, Michelle Murdocca and Gomez. The story is by Genndy Tartakovsky, while the screenplay is written by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky.