Hotel Transylvania 4: A Monstrous Exchange Review

The Hotel Transylvania saga reaches its final act with A Monstrous Exchange: Drac and Mavis greet us with one final, comic madness, A Monstrous Exchange. Here is our review.

Drac by now he has decided: he will retire and leave theHotel Transylvania to his daughter Mavis… and to his son-in-law Johnny. To tell the truth, this last thing does not suit him very much, having never frowned upon the boy, who in the effort to be accepted makes a big mistake. Johnny gets transformed into a monster via a special beam from Val Helsing, but by an unfortunate coincidence the same machine makes Drac and his friends into normal human beings! A nice mess, to be solved as soon as possible …

On the fourth lap, the beloved Hotel Transylvania saga begins to pull the oars in the boat. Directed by Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange in fact there is no longer the great one Genndy Tartakovsky, replaced by the story artist Jennifer Kluska and by the screenwriter Derek Drymon, very active on Spongebob. Genndy is still the author of the story, co-author of the screenplay and executive producer, ensuring that the general imprint of humor, storytelling and above all animation is 100% guaranteed, despite the defection of Adam Sandler in the original version. dubbing of Drac: fortunately here with us continuity is ensured thanks to Claudio Bisio, while in the States to give him the voice is the good Brian Hull.

Compared to other sagas like that ofIce Age, it seems to us that Hotel Transylvania has managed to withstand the blow of this well extended exploitation, as confirmed by the laughter that in Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange punctually arrive. This is not so much due to the structure of the story, with a predictable morality of acceptance of the different already widely discussed in the series, as to how always extraordinary work of buffoonish animation, which continues to have no followers in the mainstream of American animated films. Tartakovksy and his collaborators only care that the script offers just enough to let storyboard artists and animators go wild, looking for the most absurd acting and movements in the staging of every shot and every scene.

All this is not enough to completely hide signs of fatigue that peep out here and there, precisely in a story that is not very strong and in situations that are basically less inventive than in the long precedents. The authors, however, put their hands forward, openly signaling that this is a curtain about the gang of monsters we have loved for ten years, and the affection we feel for these absurd buffoons, brought to life by the technical talent of the Sony Pictures Animation, compensates for some doubts. We would not put our hand on the fire on the results of a possible fifth chapter, but it seems that it will not exist. Nostalgia permitting. Who has tried it “zing“for this saga, forerunner of a fresh approach to CGI then cultivated in Spider-Man A new universe or The Mitchells against the machines, can not miss the appointment, if only out of gratitude.