Hotel Transylvania 4 from January 14, 2022 on Prime Video

End of the wait for fans of the Hotel Transylvania saga: the fourth chapter will be available in streaming on the Prime Video platform.

A new chapter in the Hotel Transylvania saga

They will soon be back on screen Drac, Mavis, Blobby and all their gang in the fourth chapter of the Hotel Transylvania saga entitled Hotel Transylvania: an exchange monstrous . The fourth episode will be available on the Prime Video online platform starting from January 14, 2022.

The feature will be released simultaneously in 240 territories; the widespread distribution was wanted by Amazon precisely to meet the expenditure made of one hundred million dollars paid to Sony Pictures to win the fourth chapter of the saga.

Confirmations and news of the fourth chapter

Hotel Transylvania a monstrous exchange it therefore becomes the first chapter of the saga not to be published directly in the cinema but to be published on an online streaming platform.

Another difference from the previous chapters is that this fourth chapter does not bear the director’s signature Genndy Tartakovsky who remains in this case as co-writer but that of collaborators Derek Drymon & Jennifer Kluska.

The plot

In this fourth chapter, Johnny will be seen dreaming of becoming a monster like the rest of the family to be completely accepted by all its members. For this Van Helsing proposes the use of a monster beam that should transform him into a monster.

The effect of the beam, however, does not work perfectly, if on the one hand it transforms Johnny into a monster, on the other hand it transforms Drac, Mavis into humans so all monsters become human and the only human becomes a monster.

Among various vicissitudes the protagonists will try to reverse the spell and will have very little time to do it before the metamorphosis is irreversible and definitive.

Voice actors

Giving the voice to Drac in the small original was the acclaimed actor Adam Sandler, who leaves the role to Brian Hull in this fourth installment. Nothing unchanged instead in the Italian dubbing, the voices of Claudio Bisio and Cristiana Capotondi are confirmed.

A little preview

While waiting to see the fourth chapter of the saga aired after the Christmas holidays, you can admire the funny free short film released by Sony Pictures Animation on Youtube.

The short revolves around the puppy Tinkles.

Drac tries to appease the tireless desire to play of the great Tinkles puppy. It would seem that the only way to contain it is to place an equally monstrous puppy in front of it. Drac thus dedicates himself to this surreal experiment by creating a funny gag.

