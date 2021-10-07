Hotel Transylvania 4, there is a release date on Prime Video

Finally, it is known when we will be able to see the fourth chapter of Hotel Transylvania, “A Monstrous Exchange” on Prime Video.

Fans of Drac, Mavis, Blobby and company have an official release date for Hotel Transylvania 4, that is Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange: the Sony Pictures Animation feature film will in fact be on Prime Video from January 14, 2022, made available simultaneously in 240 territories. A widespread diffusion, with which Amazon wants to live up to the 100 million dollars paid to Sony in August, to win the fourth chapter of the animated saga in exclusive streaming.

Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange it therefore becomes the first chapter of the series to skip the theatrical release, as well as being the first not to direct Genndy Tartakovsky (co-writer anyway), but that of his collaborators Derek Drymon & Jennifer Kluska. The story sees Johnny dreaming of become a monster like the rest of the family, to be better accepted: Van Helsing proposes the use of a “monster beam”, which works correctly on Johnny but has the side effect of transform Drac, Mavis and their friends into human beings! A big problem, to be solved in a very short time, because the metamorphosis could be definitive!

Unlike in the original language, where Adam Sandler left the role of Drac to Brian Hull, in our Italian version Claudio Bisio And Cristiana Capotondi they will guarantee vocal continuity to their characters.

