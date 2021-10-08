News

News

Hotel Transylvania 4 will arrive on Prime Video in January

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania is in the pipeline but, instead of landing in cinemas, it will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video next January.

Hotel Transylvania 4 Transformania will arrive exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

This fourth and final film in the series was directed by Derek Drymon And Jennifer Kluska, based on a script written by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo and the creator / executive producer of the franchise, Genndy Tartakovsky.

Brian Hull and Brad Abrell replaced original stars Adam Sandler and Kevin James as Dracula and Frankenstein in the original voice cast, respectively. The rest of the cast is back in this fourth and final installment of the saga, including Selena Gomez as Mavis, Andy Samberg as Johnny, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, Keegan-Michael Key and Fran Drescher .

hotel transylvania

The film was originally supposed to hit overseas cinemas last week, and fans have voiced their social disappointment with Sony over the delay. now, we know the reason for this silent slip.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be streamed globally, excluding China, on Prime Video on January 14, 2022. And yes, it seems a bit like the swan song of the franchise and, probably, in this case we will all be happier not to have to spend the cost of the ticket to the cinema.

