Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange, Cast Interview

Almost ten years after the film debut of the first chapter, the successful Sony Pictures Animation franchise ends on Prime Video with the fourth feature film, Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange. On the occasion of this farewell, the international press attended a special online conference, with part of the original voice cast: Andy Samberg (Johnny), Selena Gomez (Mavis), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray the mummy), David Spade (Griffin, the invisible man), e Fran Drescher (Eunice, the wife of Frankenstein’s monster). A funny meeting, also due to technical problems (Gomez’s connection was interrupted for several minutes towards the end, causing router problems at the star’s home), and with a clarification about the great absence in the film: Adam Sandler, voice of Dracula in the first three films, this tour is missing due to other commitments. Spade explains: “Adam had, I believe, three other films in the works at the same time.“Drescher adds:”Luckily it’s very easy to mimic the voice he uses for Dracula, it’s not particularly similar to how he talks in life.”

New challenges

Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange revolves around the odd premise of transformation: Professor Van Helsing has invented a contraption that can turn humans into monsters, and vice versa. How did the actors react when they saw the designs for these new versions of their characters? Andy Samberg begins: “I love it, it’s a cross between a backpacker and Godzilla, which is what I dreamed of being as a kid.“David Spade, on the other hand, explains how his intervention led to changes:”When they showed me the human version of Griffin, he was initially good looking, looking a bit like Bradley Cooper. I pointed out that in my opinion, since he goes for a walk with monsters and is probably not in shape, something more funny would make sense. Also because it is a family film, these characters should also make you laugh in terms of physical appearance.“Keegan Michael Key was surprised:”I expected Murray to be overweight, because I thought he only had a layer of bandages. When I saw that he was going to be thin and very low, it affected my performance, because I had to give him a completely different voice than usual.“Another question for Samberg: Does animation affect comic timing?”Not particularly, also because at the fourth film we know what the visual style is and what they expect from us. And it’s nice to be able to do these projects, because they don’t ask you to be measured, you can overdo it as much as you want.”

Say goodbye to the hotel

What will this cast miss from the franchise after ten years of adventures? Selena Gomez, after being offline for a few minutes, returns with an answer that is linked to the concept of complicity with other actors at junket and events such as the Toronto International Film Festival, where the world premiere of the progenitor took place: “I remember I was with Andy for some interviews, and they started asking me questions about my private life. And he answered for me!“. Fran Drescher is very attached to her character:”I will miss Eunice, I love her look and her role within the franchise, she is a kind of mother figure.“Keegan-Michael Key is interested in the final result instead:”Every time I see the finished film it is a great emotion, because the artistic and technical level is very high. I’ll miss that, to be able to see the new movies.“David Spade thinks in similar terms:”Yes, it’s nice to see the full movie, also because by the time it comes out you have already started working on the next one, and so when the audience asks if there will be another one you can answer yes. It’s a shame that the saga ends, but I’m happy because the four films are all successful in my opinion.“Samberg becomes a little melancholy:”I still don’t want to admit that it’s all over, because I had a great time. I’ll miss everything: the dubbing, the cast, the junket, everything.”