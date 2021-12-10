Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange, Italian final trailer

READ ALSO: Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange from January 14 on Prime Video

Amazon Prime shared the final Italian trailer of Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange, fourth and final installment of the Sony Pictures Animation.

The film will be available on the platform from January 14, 2022.

The plot

Drac and his friends are back, like you’ve never seen them before! In this new adventure, Drac must face the most terrifying undertaking ever. A mysterious Van Helsing artifact goes out of control, Drac and his group are transformed into humans as Johnny takes on the form of a monster. Drac, stripped of his powers, and Johnny, happy with his new monster life, team up to find a solution before it’s too late. With the help of Mavis and the hilarious group of ‘humans’ led by Drac, the goal is to get everyone back to their original appearance before the transformation becomes permanent.

The cast

This latest chapter in the adventures of Count Dracula (Brian Hull, which takes the place of Adam Sandler), his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) and of the human son-in-law Jonathan (Andy Samberg) is written by Genndy Tartakosvky the director of the first three films.

Directed by Jennifer Kluska And Derek Drymon, the film is produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone. Executive producers are Selena Gomez, Genndy Tartakovsky And Michelle Murdocca.