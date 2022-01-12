Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange, review is the fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of Dracula, Mavis and some nice monsters from Hotel Transylvania, designed by Genndy Tartakovsky in 2012. The film, originally scheduled for theatrical release in October 2021, will arrive streaming January 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

We got to see the preview and in the original language of Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange finding it a vision fun And enjoyable, in full continuity with the comedy of the previous adventures, despite some changes in the technical sector of the film. This is the first film in the series a not be directed by Tartakovsky, who instead edited the screenplay; in place of the brilliant author, former father of Samurai Jack And Dexter’s Laboratory, take over Derek Drymon, one of the authors of SpongeBob, And Jennifer Kluska, producer of DC Super Hero Girls and his first directing experience in Hotel Transylvania 4. The alternation of two new directors at the helm of the latest film in the series is not the only change that has taken place in this new chapter: even the original voice cast has undergone a significant change with the departure of Adam Sandler in the role of Drac, who is instead replaced by the veteran voice actor Brian Hull.

Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange

In addition to the aforementioned Hull, Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange sees in its original language cast the vocal performances of Selena Gomez (Mavis), Andy Samberg (Johnny), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), David Spade (Griffin), Brad Abrell (Frankenstein), Kathryn Hahn (Ericka Van Helsing), Jim Gaffigan (Abraham Van Helsing), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Molly Shannon (Wanda) and Fran Drescher (Eunice).

Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange, the plot

Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange takes place after the events narrated in the third film. This time, however, the adventures of Dracula, Johnny and Mavis will focus on an unexpected exchange of roles.

The film opens with the celebrations for the 125th anniversary of the Hotel Transylvania, during which Drac intends to retire and to hand over the management of the hotel to Mavis and Johnny, so that they can enjoy a well-deserved rest from a life of responsibility together with partner Ericka. However, things will get complicated when Drac, at the idea of ​​seeing his hotel upset by the new management, realizes that not feeling ready to pass the baton to his son-in-law, whom he considers too original and over the top due to his humanity.

To remedy this “lack” Johnny turns to Abraham Van Helsing, who shows him the “Monster Radius”, an invention capable of transforming monsters into humans and vice versa. Things initially seem to be going well and Johnny becomes a dragon-looking monster, however, the situation quickly gets out of hand when Drac is transformed into a human and breaks Van Helsing’s invention. Obviously Dracula doesn’t appreciate his new form, so son-in-law and father-in-law decide to embark on an adventure to repair the Monster Radius and get back to normal, before it’s too late.

As That crazy Friday but with monsters

The exchange of bodies, with relative change of perspectives, is a evergreen theme which allows the narrators to deepen some fundamental aspects of the characterization of the characters. Examples of this topos narrative are many (in the cinema we remember films such as That crazy Friday, Freaky, Wife and husband, etc …) and, for better or worse, all follow one similar structure: two characters experience a conflict due to opposing world views, the exchange occurs (the so-called inciting incident), the two unfortunates must collaborate against their will in order to resolve the situation and restore the initial balance.

Obviously the decisive phase of the story will be the one that will actually give the protagonists a way to evolve, thanks to the overturning of the respective perspectives and the consequent empathy and understanding towards the other.

This very long preamble perfectly sums up the main theme from A monstrous exchange (Transformania in the original language), which you see in Drac and Johnny the undisputed protagonists of the affair.

In franchise from Hotel Transylvania we witness, since the first film, the complicated relationship between Dracula and Johnny and how the vampire has a hard time relating and fully accepting the eccentric human. In previous films, as well as in the animated series, the father-in-law / son-in-law conflict was present but never central, while in Hotel Transylvania 4 it is the backbone of the entire film, in which finally find its resolution. The film obviously also leaves room for the other supporting characters (Frank / Frankenstein, Griffin the invisible man, Wayne and his numerous family and Murray the mummy), who over the years have made this series of animated films a among the funniest In circulation.

Visually Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange it is also very fun on a visual level, being characterized by a funny and caricatured design, and is full of new gags played entirely on the physicality of the characters, which refer to the comedy slapstick able to be equally appreciated by both young and adult audiences. From the point of view of the animations, the film is on consolidated terms Sony Animation quality standards, while not reaching the lofty heights of films like The Mitchells against the machines, or Spider-Man: A new universe.

In conclusion

Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange it is a vision enjoyable And fun, which makes some kind of comedy slapstick its strong point. The film is enjoyable and understandable even by those who have never followed the franchise but, being a direct sequel to the previous three films, some plot elements may not be fully understandable.

Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange is a family animated film perfectly aligned to the funny and joking atmospheres of the previous adventures: light entertainment, lots of laughter and beautiful animations.