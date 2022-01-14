Hotel Transylvania: a monstrous exchange, what is the human Drac like?

After third chapter – very thin from the narrative point of view – it seemed that Hotel Transylvania had exhausted his comic streak and above all … the arguments. With the fourth act, Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange (in original Transformania), available from January 14 on Amazon Prime Video, Genndy Tartakovsky adopts a valid expedient to restore the original effervescence to the animated saga. Drac, after centuries of hostility, has finally made peace with the human race: he has stopped basking in mourning for his beloved wife (Mavis’s mother), he has accepted his daughter’s human companion (the perennially enthusiastic Johnny), he has a grandson half human and a mortal partner. Time to enjoy retirement, leaving the management of the hotel to show to his daughter and son-in-law. The plans go awry when a creation of the mad scientist Van Helsing turns Johnny into monster and in humans Drac and his crew.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

A monstrous exchange turns the hotel into a hamsters-kaiju checkpoint, fluttering dragons and revived zombies, taking advantage of all the opportunities offered by the narrative device to generate industrial doses of slapstick comedy and surreal situations that see the unfortunate vampire feel on his own skin – literally – the discomforts of transience of mere mortals. The Drac devoured by piranhas and mosquitoes, a little bald and with bacon, at the mercy of bad weather and circadian rhythms, gives the best scenes, but also Frank in version Zoolander and the other faithful friends of the ancient vampire in human version generate absurd and ridiculous situations like not seen from the first chapter. The Johnny monster works a little less, enslaved by the inevitable moral parenthesis that teaches the comparison and acceptance of the Other. The adorable Mavis is more and more secluded, because it is father Drac who is the great protagonist again. In the original, his character no longer has the voice of Adam Sandler, in his place, Brian Hull, who does what he can to make up for a tangible lack.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Drac is one of the most memorable American animation characters of the decade, thanks to the brilliant animation style of Genndy Tartatovsky of Samurai Jack. The elongated and sinuous character design, and above all the impossible and almost liquid movements of this supernatural creature make Drac a character who breaks down the barriers of the fiisca with his own body. His transformation for more than half of the filmic time into human deprives us of his “invertebrate” movements, his mannerisms and his tics, and it is a terrible sin. For the rest Transformania maintains the characteristics that made it successful: the unmistakable iconography, the cheerful chorality, the supporting actors full of idiosyncrasies (again dubbed, in English, by Andy Samberg, Steve Buscemi, Fran “The nanny” Drescher). Ericka returns, character of Van Helsing’s adventurer niece introduced in the third chapter, but to a slightly less annoying extent.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Probably with this fourth chapter the saga has really given depth to the story, to the harmless and tender jokes, to what the protagonists had to say and to the Tartakovsky’s experiments about the limits of animation. Whether or not he squeezed the last drop of blood from his characters, this late Christmas chapter is a good farewell.