Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange: When and Where to See It

This is the fourth and final installment in the series of animated films dedicated to Count Dracula and his hilarious gang.









For the final chapter of the film series Hotel Transylvania, the creator of the franchise Genndy Tartakovsky returns in the role of screenwriter and executive producer. Also Selena Gomez will be executive producer, in addition to returning to interpret Mavis, the daughter of Dracula, alongside Andy Samberg, who once again lends his voice to Jonathan. The movie is produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone and the executive producers are Tartakovsky, Michelle Murdocca and Gomez. The story is by Genndy Tartakovsky, while the screenplay is written by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky.

What is Hotel Transylvania 4 about

In Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange Dracula (who in the original version has the voice of Brian Hull) suffers the tragic consequences of the malfunction of the invention of Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan), aka the Transformer Ray.

Unexpectedly, Dracula and his monster friends are transformed into humans. The opposite fate falls to Jonathan (Andy Samberg), who instead becomes a monster.

The transformation could become irreversible, so Dracula and his gang embark on a hilarious one adventure with the aim of finding a way to return to the original appearance as soon as possible. Will they succeed in the enterprise?

Hotel Transylvania: who are the voice actors

In the original version of the film, the voices of the the main characters are those of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell and Asher Blinkoff.

The version dubbed in Italian which will be visible on Prime Video, instead, will have the voices of Davide Perino, Cristiana Capotondi, Claudia Catani, Angelo Maggi, Paolo Marchese, Graziella Polesinanti, Claudio Bisio, Luigi Ferraro, Mino Caprio, Luca Dal Fabbro, Stefanella Marrama, Emma Puccio, Anita Ferraro, Sofia Fronzi and Alice Labidi.

When Hotel Transylvania comes out: A monstrous exchange

Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange will debut exclusively on Prime Video around the world on January 14 2022. From this date, the film can be watched at any time.

The film will only be available on the streaming platform and will not be released in cinemas.

