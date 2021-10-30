The animated film tonight on TV: “Hotel Transylvania” Saturday 30 October 2021 at 9.30 pm on TV 8

Hotel Transylvania is a 2012 animated film directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, making his film directorial debut.

The film sees in the vocal cast the presence of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Fran Drescher, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade and Cee Lo Green. The film, produced by Sony Pictures Animation for Columbia Pictures, was shot using computer graphics and was also released in 3D.

Following the death of his wife Martha at the hands of an angry mob, Count Dracula decides to have the Hotel Transylvania built, a five-star hotel intended for the stay of all the monsters of the world, away from humans, as a new safe home for raise his daughter Mavis.

On his daughter’s 118th birthday, Dracula throws a party to which he invites various monsters, including Frankenstein’s monster, known as “Frank”, and his wife Eunice, Wayne and Wanda’s werewolf family with their large litter, Murray. the mummy and Griffin the invisible man. Mavis, however, is eager to visit the world of humans: Dracula agrees, but in reality he organizes a plan in which zombies, disguised as humans, pretend to be an angry mob; in this way Mavis returns to the hotel, believing that humans are evil and dangerous. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Jonathan curiously follows the zombies to the hotel. Dracula notices the young human and, worried, takes him to a closet where he disguises him as “Johnnystein” and passes him off as Frank’s cousin.

Johnny, unlike all humans Dracula has known, is a very sociable and positive guy, but Dracula wants to get rid of him. While the vampire tries to sneak away the boy, the latter is seen by Mavis and the two share a “Zing”, that is, love at first sight. Eventually Dracula manages to get Johnny out of the hotel, but Mavis brings him back. On the roof of the hotel, Johnny shows the sunrise to Mavis, who, amazed, realizes that not all humans are evil and dangerous. The boy, however, falls from the roof and ends up in the arms of Dracula, who forces him to move some tables. Johnny soon learns that they are magical and move by themselves if ordered to and decides to get on a table, ordering them to move, with Dracula following him to another table. Then when Dracula falls off the table, Johnny manages to grab the vampire before he falls: the two finally manage to get along.

Soon after, the chef of the Quasimodo hotel discovers that Johnny is a human being and intends to capture him to serve him as a dish, but Dracula, after saving the boy, freezes Quasimodo with a spell so as not to spread the word that Johnny is a human. The party goes well until Dracula reacts rudely to Johnny after Mavis kisses him, revealing in the outburst the angry mob’s plan to trick her daughter. Then Quasimodo arrives, who, aided by the fly-man Fly (who understands and translates frozen speech), reveals to everyone that Johnny is actually a human. Mavis ignores these facts because she fell in love with Johnny and wants to leave with him, but the latter, in order not to worsen the situation with Dracula, decides to leave the hotel forever, saying he hates monsters and thus breaking off relations with Mavis.

After discovering that Johnny and Mavis shared a “Zing”, Dracula regrets what he did to the boy and convinces Frank, Wayne, Murray and Griffin to join him to get him back. After discovering that Johnny will soon take a plane to leave Transylvania, Dracula and the others come across a village of humans, who, having overcome prejudice about monsters, offer to help the vampire get to the airport by covering Dracula. from the sunlight. When Dracula arrives at the airport, Johnny’s plane takes off. The Count then decides, with a very dangerous move, to transform himself into a bat and reach the plane in flight, exposing himself to the sun. Having struggled to reach the plane, Dracula hypnotizes the pilot, through whom he apologizes to Johnny for what he did to him and, after receiving his forgiveness, reverses the plane to land.

Dracula realizes that his daughter is old enough to make decisions on her own, the monsters become friendlier to humans, and Mavis and Johnny go on a journey together.

Personages

Count Dracula: He is the owner of the Hotel Transylvania which he built to protect his daughter when she was little. He is gruff and cynical, albeit with a heart of gold. He loves his daughter very much, and for this reason he forbids her to go outside the hotel, fearing much for her safety. After meeting Jonathan, whom he will become the best friend of, he will understand that not all humans are evil and will let Mavis go.

Mavis: she is the daughter of Dracula. For her 118th birthday she would like to finally get out of the hotel that is holding her prisoner because of her overprotective father. She is a sunny, witty, sweet and kind girl, practically the opposite of her father. She later falls in love with Jonathan, a human being who will make her discover the world. He has black hair, fair skin and blue eyes. He wears a long black shirt, long silk gloves and gods leggings striped black and red.

Jonathan: Nicknamed Johnny, he is a 21-year-old human boy (he says he is 121, because he has to pretend to be a monster) with curly red hair. He is a sociable and witty boy and, although he is not very brave, he has a big heart. He loves to explore and meet new people and Dracula disguises him as Johnnystein, a distant third cousin of Frankenstein’s right-hand man. Initially, when he enters the hotel, he thinks it’s just a big masquerade party, but later he falls in love with Mavis and discovers that there are real monsters in that spooky palace.

Frankenstein: He is Dracula’s best friend, affectionately referred to as “Uncle Frank” by Mavis. He is naive and clumsy, albeit very sweet, and is afraid of fire, plus he grows fond of Jonathan even after discovering the truth about him.

Eunice: she is Frankestein’s wife, vain and capricious. She wears a lilac sweater, a black mini skirt and red high shoes. She has black hair with white and gray streaks gathered in a headband.

Wayne: He is a werewolf with many children. He is cynical, listless and lonely as he is exhausted by the commitment that his vast offspring give him (who do not respect him in the least, apart from Winnie) and being forced to continually hide in the shadows by humans.

Wanda: She is Wayne’s wife, sweet, maternal and always pregnant. She is Mavis’s aunt.

Quasimodo: he is the chef of the hotel. He speaks with a French accent and has a rat named Esmeralda. He is a very hysterical and suspicious cook, and is in fact the antagonist of the film. He will be the one to discover that Jonathan is a human and will attempt to cook him, and later reveal the boy’s true nature to all the monsters in the hotel.

Moscow: it is a fly wearing a tuxedo, an aqua gym employee. He speaks “Frozenese” and tends to vomit on his hands and wash them with vomit.

Martha: she was Dracula’s wife. She died when Mavis was just born because of the 19th century humans who set fire to the castle. Although she does not appear with a constant role, it is proven time and again that she was a very sweet and kind woman, and that she loved her daughter very much.

Armor: These are the hotel guards.

Griffin: He is an invisible man, the only thing you can see about him are his teardrop glasses. He’s pretty goofy, and he’s made fun of by most of the hotel guests.

Stregheriere: they are the maids of the hotel.

Murray: She is a party-loving and fat mummy.

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky

