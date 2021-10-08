Hotel Transylvania: Transformania exclusively on Prime Video on January 14, 2022

Dracula and his gang are back like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that sees Dracula (Brian Hull) on the most terrifying mission ever. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention “Monsterification Ray” goes haywire, Dracula and his monster friends are all turned into humans, while Jonathan (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new guises, Dracula, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Jonathan, enthusiastic about life as a monster, must team up and travel around the world to find a cure before it’s too late, and before driving each other crazy. With the help of Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilarious gang of humans of Dracula, the mission is to find a way to go back before their transformations become irreversible.

Amazon acquired the streaming rights to Hotel Transylvania: Transformania , manufactured by Sony Pictures Animation. The fourth installment in the series of family film of 1.3 billion dollars will be available in Italy and in over 240 countries on Prime Video from January 14, 2022. Here is the synopsis of the film.

The film’s original voice cast also features Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin, the Invisible Man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice) ), Brad Abrell (Frank) and Asher Blinkoff (Dennis). We have no news at the moment for the Italian counterparts.

For the final chapter of the film series Hotel Transylvania, franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as a screenwriter and executive producer. Selena Gomez will also be executive producer, in addition to returning to interpret Mavis, the daughter of Dracula, alongside Andy Samberg, who returns to lend his voice to Jonathan. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, the film is produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone and the executive producers are Tartakovsky, Michelle Murdocca and Gomez. The story is by Genndy Tartakovsky, while the screenplay is written by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky.