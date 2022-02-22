Hotelier Ricky Newman and José Juan Barea will create a $7 million sports complex in Hato Rey

Betting on the development of sports tourism in Puerto Rico, the hotelier Ricky Newman and the basketball star Jose Juan Barea came together to create the first all-inclusive sports complex on the island, whose facilities will include a hotel with 23 shared rooms, with capacity for 111 people.

The complex, called JUMP Sports Development Center, will be located in the old Nuestra Señora de la Merced school, in Hato Rey. The project was financed by Banco Popular for $7 million, an amount that included the sale of the school, which closed last week.

The first phase of the complex developed by PRSC LLC, led by Newman, and Sportlange LLC, led by Barea, is expected to be ready in the fall of this year. Upon opening its doors, it will generate between 60 to 70 jobs.

“For me this is a dream”, expressed Barea at a press conference at the Verdanza hotel, in Isla Verde. “This is to bring people from the United States to compete with people from Puerto Rico… I know that it is very difficult to manage this (the business), but there is an immense need.”

JUMP, located in a field of five ropes, It will have 100,000 square feet of interior space, where there will be basketball courts, volleyball courts, beach tennis, a health rehabilitation center, training rooms, an outdoor soccer field and commercial spaces.

Meanwhile, the hotel will be designed to accommodate athletes looking to train and stay in one place, as well as people seeking physiotherapy or rehabilitation.

The JUMP facilities will have basketball and soccer fields, as well as commercial spaces. (Mean GFR)

They assured that JUMP will serve to keep Puerto Rico attractive for large-scale sporting events, such as the Puerto Rico Open, the Caribbean Series, the FIBA ​​qualifiers, among others.

Asked about the demand for sports tourism in Puerto Rico, Newman assured that there is significant interest in the island. He pointed to a study conducted by Discover Puerto Rico, the destination marketing organization (DMO) in 2018, whose results showed the need for private sports facilities.

Currently, the Puerto Rico Olympic Lodge, in Salinas, is the only facility with the ability to train and house athletes in one place.

“Because of our experience in the hotel industry, sports tourism comes naturally to us. We are going to have a complete work team, which will include a sales group and one of the tasks that they will have is to work with Discover Puerto Rico and visit different event organizers to bring them to Puerto Rico”Held.

DMO CEO Brad Dean said sports tourism is one of the fastest growing segments due to people’s increased interest in health and wellness, as well as amateur sports.

“Puerto Rico is a very competitive destination for sports tourism, and outdoor sports are normally thought of. But having an indoor facility like this will allow us to bring more tournaments to Puerto Rico.”Dean said, adding that in May this year the island will host the Connect Marketplace 2022 event, which will bring together event planners and providers, many of whom are interested in sports tourism.

Computerized image of what is expected to be the interior of the court of the JUMP sports complex. (Supplied)

Although JUMP is designed to attract athletes from the United States, for Barea it is essential to integrate the locals. Given this, he expressed that he will seek to provide for children and young people.

“I want the children to have a place where they can get up and their parents can take them there to train all the sports that have been and will be”he underlined.

He also revealed that he will seek agreements with the National Superior Basketball League (BSN) and the sports federations so that they use the JUMP facilities “and do not have to practice on one court today and another tomorrow.”

“My last dream is to bring the Dallas Mavericks to come and train in San Juan, Puerto Rico”Barea expressed about the team with which he reached the NBA championship in 2011.