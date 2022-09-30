Hotels, crimes, Spotify and Guillermo del Toro: 12 series that you cannot miss in October

Summer is definitely over and it’s time for the sofa, blanket and series. The platforms of Netflix a hbo max going by Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ either Movistar+ they know it and that’s why they bring out the heavy artillery with their premieres.

This month they land on the platforms juicy premieres as the Guillermo del Toro horror anthologya cyberpunk sci-fi series from the makers of Westworldthe history of spotify success or emotional thriller that brings us closer to the history of the CNI agents victims of an ambush in Iraq in 2003.

There are also hits that come back, like The White Lotuswhich premieres its second season or the teenage adventures of Derry Girls.

The Bear, October 5 on Disney+

Of eight episodes, the series directed by Christopher Storer, Beartells the story of Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a jhaute cuisine oven chefwho returns to Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop, the Original Beef of Chicagoland, after a family drama.

Carmy will have to find a balance between the difficulties of owning a small business, her team of cooks and her strained family relationships, while dealing with the impact that the suicide of his brother.

Derry Girls, October 7 on Netflix

In the midst of political conflict in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, the era known as ‘The Troubles’, five students face the challenges common to adolescence. The third and final season of Derry Girls lands October 7 on Netflix.

Created by Lisa McGeeErin for UK Channel 4, the story of Clare, Orla, Michelle and James draws to a close as they come of age and Northern Ireland enters a new and more hopeful phase of the conflict.

The 8 of Iraq, October 10 on Movistar +

Written and directed by Fatima Lianes (Thou Shalt not Kill, Democracy Maybe either Africa Uncessed), The Iraqi 8 is a non-fiction series that tells the largest attack against agents of the Spanish intelligence servicewho were victims of an ambush on November 29, 2003 south of Baghdad.

Nineteen years later, those who lived through those days and worked alongside the agents remember the fatal event in this four-episode miniseries, framed in a turbulent geopolitical context in which everything changed.

Candy, October 12 on Disney +

Fiction, but about a true story, is the five-episode miniseries Candy, which features Jessica Biel as the protagonist and executive producer. It tells the story of Candy Montgomery, a mother and housewife in 1980s Texas with a seemingly perfect life who ends up murdering her lover’s wife with 41 axes.

The playlist, October 13 on Netflix

In April 2006 two Swedish entrepreneurs, Daniel Eck and Martin Lorentzonfounded a company that would eventually become the world’s leading music app, Spotify.

Based on the novel spotify untoldthis six-part series with Edvin Endre, Christian Hillborg, Ulf Stenberg, Joel Lützow, Gizem Erdogan, Janice Kavander, and Hanna Ardéhn delves into how the company was created and its battle against giant Apple.

The Watcher, October 13 on Netflix

Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale star in the new horror series Ryan Murhpy in which a couple arrive to live in their ideal house in the suburbs when they start receiving letters from a stranger who signs as ‘The vigilant’.

It will only be the beginning of a continuous harassment that occurs at the same time that they come to light sinister secrets of the neighborhood. The series is inspired by the true story of a New Jersey mansion.

Sagrada Familia, October 14 on Netflix

Created by Manolo Caro (The house of flowers, someone has to die) and produced by Noc Noc Cinema, comes to Netflix sacred Familywho stars Najwa Nimri.

The move of a new family to a neighborhood where nothing is what it seems will break the stability of the characters. four neighbors they forge a strong friendship with a common denominator, they are mothers. However the dark past one of them changes everything.

The Peripheral, October 21 Prime Video

The creators of Westworld are behind The Peripherala new science fiction series based on the homonymous novel by William Gibson, considered the father of ‘cyberpunk’ and starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor.

The plot focuses on a woman trying to keep her family togetheria in a forgotten town in the United States where he works in a 3D printer shop. To earn extra money participate in virtual reality games for rich people, until one day someone finds a way to communicate with the London of the future.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, October 25 on Netflix

It is a collection of eight stories selected by William of the Bull that aspires to “redefine” and “challenge” the traditional concept of terror and that has in its cast names such as F. Murray Abraham, Kate Micucci, Peter Weller or Rupert Grint.

of what macabre to magical and from gothic to grotesquethese sophisticated and sinister tales, which include two original Del Toro stories, are brought to life by a team of screenwriters and directors handpicked by the Mexican.

The Immortal, October 27 on Movistar +

During the 1990s, the Cocaine trafficking and control of Madrid nightclubs was in the hands of a band that monopolized hundreds of covers and television programs: The Miamis.

His boss was ‘The Immortal’, a character he brings to life Alex Garcia in the new Movistar+ series created by Jose Manuel Lawrence and directed by David Ulloa and Rafa Montesinos that talks about excesses, betrayal, excessive ambition and the search for easy money.

Marcel Borràs, Emilio Palacios, María Hervás, Teresa Riott, Jon Kortajarena, Jason Day, Claudia Pineda and Francis Lorenzo complete the cast.

Garcia, October 28 on HBO Max

Set in a hypothetical Spain actsHe, in a country divided and on the brink of chaos, tells the story of Antonia (Veki Velilla)a young investigative journalist who stumbles upon a conspiracy hatched decades ago: the existence of a cryogenized superagent, Garcia (Francisco Ortiz), created in a laboratory in the 1950s by Franco’s secret services.

A perfect soldier With superhuman strength and programmed to obey orders without question, the one Antonia has just woken up after six decades frozen and with whom she must learn to work to stop a conspiracy that threatens to do away with democracy in favor of a brutal new dictatorship.

The White Lotus, October 31 at MBO Max

The first installment of The White Lotusset in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy Award nominations in 13 categories and ten wins, the most wins of any series this year, including limited or anthology series.

With the same background of social satire, the new delivery takes us in this case to Sicilywhere we will learn about the adventures of several guests and employees throughout a week.



