Hottest Italy | goodbye cold days and nights

2020 was forItaly the fifth warmest year since 1961. In our country the average annual temperatures since 1985 have almost always been above the norm, and those of the seas also rise. Taking a photo of the climate in Italy is the sixteenth edition of the Ispra report “Climate indicators in Italy“. The temperatures. While on a global scale on the mainland, 2020 was the hottest year in the historical series, with an anomaly of +1.44 ° C compared to the reference climatological value 1961-1990, in Italy it was the fifth warmest year since 1961, recording an average anomaly of + 1.54 ° C. Since 1985, the anomalies have always been positive, with the exception of 1991 and 1996. 2020 was the twenty-fourth consecutive year with a positive anomaly with respect to the normal value; the … Read on peek the news

