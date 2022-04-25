Houcine balances on the arrival of Jennifer Lopez at the Star Academy (VIDEO)

This dates back to 2002. Houcine Camara participated in the second season of “Star Academy”, a tele-hook phenomenon of TF1 at the end of which he lost in the final against Nolwenn Leroy. This show, a real revolution at the time, allowed him to live a unique experience and to sing with international artists such as Phil Collins, Lionel Richie, Ray Charles and Mariah Carey.

This weekend, Houcine was a guest of “TPMP People” on C8 on the occasion of a “What have they become?” devoted to the former participants of the “Star Academy”, a program which is strongly expected to return to the next school year on TF1. In addition to Houcine, Matthieu Delormeau received Jean-Pascal Lacoste, Maude, Carine and the former theater teacher of the castle Oscar Sisto.

While Houcine returned to his memorable appearances with various artists, including Phil Collins, he was asked about the participation of a somewhat demanding singer. “I think with Jennifer Lopez, it wasn’t phew, phew…“, launched the columnist Déborah Tordjman. “It was special with Jennifer Lopez. Nikos announces that I have to take the plane the next day. I arrive in front of Jennifer Lopez, I am told ‘What you are wearing, she doesn’t like it, so you have to change your clothes’. So they bring me clothes. Then I’m told, ‘You’re going to go on stage, she’s going to come, you don’t look at her, you look over her shoulder and you recite your lines, she’s going to answer you'”, he related. And to continue on this improbable meeting: “We had to spend more time together and it was super short. Her manager said to me, ‘If she kisses you, you don’t touch her skin’. Well yes, but how do I do it?”, remembered Houcine not without humor.

LT