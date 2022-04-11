Hours before facing her ex-husband Johnny Depp in court, Amber Heard says she still feels love for him

Two days after Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard go to trial, the actress explained that she is going through a complicated moment and He confessed that he still feels love for his ex-partnerwhom she married in Los Angeles in 2015.

The actress opened up on social media on Saturday – just a couple of days before she and her ex-husband face off in front of a judge and jury in Virginia on Monday, April 11, where they will settle allegations of defamation that the actor filed against Amber-, suggesting that she was a victim of domestic violence.

“I will be offline for the next few weeks. As you know, I will be in Virginia where I will be facing my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Postin which I recounted my experience of domestic violence and abuse,” Heard wrote in Instagram.

The actress noted that she never named Depp in the letter, but spoke of the price women pay for speaking out against powerful men.adding: “I continue to pay that price, but I hope that when this case is concluded I can move on and so will Johnny. I have always felt love for him and it pains me to have to live the details of our past life together before the world.“. The actress ended the message by stating: “At this moment I recognize the continuous support that I have been fortunate to receive throughout these years and in these next few weeks I will lean on him more than ever.”

Amber refers to the article in which she wrote: “Two years ago I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women who speak out,” detailing how she felt after being censored for telling her truth, this in the wake of her complicated two-year marriage to Depp.

For its part, Johnny Depp is looking to regain his good image in the United Statesafter his reputation took a huge hit for losing his libel case in the UK, where was labeled a “wife beater” by a newspaper and that a judge ultimately agreed was “mostly true” after trial.

