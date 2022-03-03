House arrest for surgeon Antonio Figueredo, prosecuted for brutally beating a doctor

After resolving an appeal filed by the Attorney General’s Office and the victims’ representatives, the fifth trial court in Bucaramanga ordered an arrest measure in against the surgeon Antonio Figueredoprosecuted for hitting Maria Paula Pizarro a young doctor with whom he had a romantic relationship.

Last December, the Attorney General’s Office charged him with crimes of domestic violence after having brutally assaulted Pizarro, causing him to break three teeth and several bruises on the face and body. Despite the material evidence, the guarantee control judge of Floridablanca refrained from issuing an insurance measure.

In the second instance ruling it was determined that the surgeon represents a danger to societya fact for which he must comply with a house arrest measure so that it does not affect the development of the process or exert pressure on the women who denounced him.

“(…) Mr. Antonio Figueredo Moreno represents a danger to the community, especially for the female gender and specifically for women health professionals who can work with the aforementioned, “said the court. Bearing this in mind, a measure of deprivation of liberty is necessary in order to prevent “that the person accused here continues to advance the violent and aggressive behaviors already mentioned, since, as it is reiterated, said behavior it has spread over time and its victims have been his colleagues.”

Likewise, the risk of obstruction and pressure on justice was taken into account, since on previous occasions, the surgeon threatened Pizarro to change the version of his actions, threatening to affect his reputation. He even used other strategies so that she would not tell more about what happened.

“The material elements evidence related to the action, It is clear that, during the days following the event, Mr. Antonio Figueredo Moreno continued to communicate with the victim, including through false profiles on social networks, to get him to change his version.” With this type of action, he sought to divert the complaints and come out clean before an eventual process.

In addition, he exerted pressure on the young woman and her family group —with whom she had a long-standing relationship— so that they did not file a complaint. “To do this, he used strategies such as telling the victim that if he made the facts public, the economic stability of the accused’s wife and children would be put at risk, since they depended on his income; what change your version of the facts and explained that the bruises he had had been caused by a fall in the bathroom; that he did not appear before the Institute of Legal Medicine; that they go on a trip to agree on the facts that they were going to inform the authorities; that they “flee together” to Cúcuta.”

After seeing that his pressures were not working, filed a complaint for the crimes of slander and procedural fraud against María Paula Pizarro. All these actions, according to the court’s warning, could be repeated, seriously affecting the criminal proceedings against the surgeon, who enjoyed immense prestige in the medical community, even being considered the most important cardiovascular surgeon in Bucaramanga.

For the hearing court, the surgeon tried to prevent the judicial authorities from knowing about these facts, “using strategies that ranged from appealing to nobility of the victim, to the point of using legal mechanisms in order to exhaust the victim, to achieve their goals. Thus, it must be analyzed that these activities are intended to affect the main proof of processing, which is none other than the victim’s statement.”

With this decision, a detention ticket was issued for the doctor to be captured and transferred to their respective address in the city of Bucaramanga.