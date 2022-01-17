News

House emptied in nine minutes – Chronicle

There was an old action movie, with Nicholas Cage and a young Angelina Jolie: ‘Out in Sixty Seconds’ it was called. Even in that case there was talk of thieves, but of cars. Well, in the present case we could be entitled ‘Out in 9 minutes’. After basically clearing out a house. The incident happened on Saturday evening in Strada per Sant’Ilario, in Montecchio Emilia where a house was …

The incident happened on Saturday evening in Strada per Sant’Ilario, in Montecchio Emilia, where a house was visited by highly skilled thieves who completed the criminal operation in the aforementioned time. At number 7 there is an isolated villa and according to some eyewitness accounts and the first summary information collected by the local police station, it would have been a well-studied, very fast and coordinated action.

Basically, in those nine minutes, the thieves managed to remove some gold goods, taking advantage of the darkness and the fact that at that time the owners of the house were not present in the house. According to the story of those who witnessed the scene, also reported on Facebook, a large black Audi station wagon (an A6 or an A4 according to the story), would have presented itself in front of the house, and from there two would have come out. men, while two others remained in the car, leaving shortly after. The two climbed over the gate of the house, forcing the entrance to the house and entering. After about eight minutes the first thief would come out, climb over the fence, and stroll carelessly into the parking lot. After a few moments the second thug came out who, together with the first, got on the Audi, disappearing into the darkness.

Once back home, the owners could not help but ascertain the break-in and theft of personal belongings and effects and alert the police. The patrols of the Radiomobile nucleus of the local Montecchio station immediately rushed to the place of the theft, to collect the first elements and testimonies and immediately begin investigations to trace the perpetrators of the theft. The exact amount of the stolen ‘loot’ is in the process of qualifying.

