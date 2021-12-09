Business

House, energy class: how it is calculated, who certifies it and how to improve it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

The mandatory energy certification

After the news that the European Commission is working on a “green” tightening on real estate (there is talk of preventing or limiting the sale of houses and apartments classified as very inefficient from the energy point of view by 2033), something that we have talked a lot in recent years dealing with renovations and the possibility of accessing, for example, the super eco-bonus: the energy class. Classifying buildings from this point of view has become an integral part of any real estate sale or rental process. There is no serious contract that is not accompanied by the Ape (Energy Performance Certificate): the energy certification is in fact mandatory for a building when it is sold or rented (in addition, in fact, in the event that it is subjected to facilitated renovations by the tax authorities). But how is the energy class of a house calculated? And what are the classes considered acceptable? Let’s try to answer these questions by explaining what are the requirements that must always be taken into consideration when assigning an energy class.

© Reproduction Reserved

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Genish, former CEO of Tim: ‘We need to renegotiate the agreement with DAZN. Elliott? He left the company in a swamp ‘| A league

2 weeks ago

Finally revealed how much it costs to wash dishes in the dishwasher: do you really want to know?

1 week ago

the battle against the “self service” sale of loose bread won – Targatocn.it

November 8, 2021

Crypto.com Launches Mission | New program for free $ CRO

November 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button