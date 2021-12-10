House, EU energy classification: ban on selling or renting if they consume too much

The European Commission is working on the presentation of the new directive on the energy efficiency of buildings, expected on December 14th. A broad program is therefore being developed which aims to achieve the energy efficiency of buildings, preventing the sale or rental of those that do not exceed certain requirements. The scope of the renewal of the energy class should be proportionate to the starting state of the property, that is, it must be feasible with respect to the starting energy category. Historic buildings will be excluded. According to the advances, various temporal steps will be envisaged and should reach full capacity in 2033, the year from which it will be mandatory for those who buy to renovate the property within three years.

The ten classes

The buildings are divided into 10 energy classes: the class A of excellence in turn divided into four subclasses and from B to G, the one with the worst performance. To find out the energy classification of a building or a property, use the APE, or the energy performance certificate, which is mandatory only if you want to sell or rent a property or if you are subjected to renovations facilitated by the tax authorities. If the directive will make it mandatory that the building be classified as A or B or C in Italy there would be many problems, because only a part of the buildings have an Ape, according to Istat. There are approximately 12.5 million residential buildings in Italy: 7,160,000 are prior to 1970 and attention to energy issues before the 1973 oil crisis was almost non-existent.