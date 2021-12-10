House for sale? Only if it consumes little. The EU hypothesis and the Italian data: this is who risks

The home as a safe haven for the Italians. The safe investment to leave to the children or to sell when the market pulls to obtain an interesting capital gain, perhaps to be reinvested in another brick. But what if it were no longer possible to put a large slice of the old Italian real estate on the market? This is the hypothesis outlined by the European Commission which will be discussed in Brussels Tuesday 14 December as part of the revision of the directive on energy efficiency of public and private construction. The objective, of course, is to reduce the environmental impact of buildings through a progressive energy requalification which would see the deadline in 2033 after which it would no longer be possible to sell or rent properties in class F, the penultimate in the ranking of energy classes. .

The transition would therefore be gradual and with intermediate steps as revealed by the Corriere: for example, from 2027 all public buildings must pass from class G to F and from 2030 to class E. Similarly, private residential ones are called to double leap but with softer times: all in class F from 2030 and in class E from 2033 through an energy certification common to all member states and much more stringent. In the absence of the latter and the consequent certification of the minimum classes required, it will not be possible to build, renovate, sell or rent. In other words, from 2030 the properties in class G will leave the market and from 2033 those in F. The provision excludes historic buildings, religious ones and other “niches”.









Net of the incentives promised by the EU and those already allocated by the Italian government with the Superbonus at 110% for the next two years, the great majority of Italian owners trembles: currently the properties in class G and F are 7.6 million and represent 60% of the total real estate assets. If we add to these the buildings in the other two “polluting” classes, that is E and D, we reach almost 90%. In other words, in 2021, the Italians who have low impact apartments (from class C to A4) are 10%. This is also because recent buildings, from 1990 onwards, are far inferior to those built at the beginning of the century or during the demographic boom between the 60s and 80s.

Why such a package of measures? Not just because the buildings are responsible for 40% of total energy consumption e 36% of greenhouse gas emissions legate to

energy in the EU, but also why redevelopments create jobs. One hundred and sixty thousand jobs in 10 years in the green building sector alone, according to the Commission’s estimates. The intervention on buildings is therefore already foreseen in other proposals under discussion, such as the ETS on heating or the rules on energy efficiency, with the obligation for public administrations to renew at least every year 3% of the total area of ​​owned buildings. In addition to the rules, the new Energy Efficiency Directive will aim at removing the most common obstacles to redevelopment and will indicate new tools to facilitate homeowners’ renovations. In this context, we are thinking of using the leverage of credit and we are also evaluating the possibility of incentivising the interventions of electricity and energy companies as they are able to take on the risk of the initial financing and to repay the investments with savings on the

power.









Decidedly contrary to the initiative of the EU Commission is Confedilizia, from which a seco ‘no came to the hypothesis of tying the sale of properties to certain energy standards, “a measure that would damage the rights of the owners” underlines in a note the president of the organization Giorgio Spaziani Testa Equally clear the opposition arrived fromNational Consumers Union A C. “Beyond the fact that we do not understand and do not know what the EU Commission wants to do, it is clear from now on that we will barricade any law that prevents the free sale of a house just because it has a low energy class” he said. known as Massimiliano Dona, president of the Union.