House in the mountains. Well-being and comfort

Creating more open and interconnected spaces was the main task of this mountain house, in the Catalan Cerdanya. In this way, we rethink the classic and delimited structure of the ground floor, creating more open and organically connected spaces. In this way we gave continuity, we generated a greater fluidity of passage and we favored the useful communication between the kitchen, the living room and the dining room.

We recovered the old wasted attic and gave it a leading role to emphasize the character of a mountain house. Under it we installed a large bedroom suite, with a comfortable area to watch television, a full bathroom and a dressing room.

On the middle floor, we reformed the bathrooms and bedrooms and, to enhance the materials, we sanded all the beams of the house recovering the natural color of the wood and painted the intermediate spaces. We also keep the characteristic doors of a mountain house and lacquer them in the same color as the walls. We changed the windows and the parquet to harmonize the tones and that the whole house had a greater unity and stylistic coherence.

Wood and the colors of nature, such as green and brown, dominate the chromatic palette of the decoration and furniture that are very thoughtful and detailed to generate contemporary comfort and a very welcoming atmosphere, which the Danes call hygge and in the area of Cerdanya is known as caliu