House Natural Resources Committee discusses status bill

Washington D.C. – The resident commissioner in Washington, Jennifer Gonzalez, He stated last night that he was waiting for the nearly 17 Republican amendments that seek to stop the plebiscite bill that will go to a vote on Wednesday in the Natural Resources Committee.considering that his delegation has a very conservative representation in that committee.

“Nothing we wouldn’t have considered. It seems to me that many are attempts so that nothing is done…I am going to oppose all the amendments…I represent Puerto Rico here”said González, who indicated that he has communicated to the leader of the Republican minority in the Natural Resources Committee of the House of Representatives, Bruce Westerman (Arkansas), who will vote against the proposals of his fellow party members.

González was the only Republican who was part of the agreement to introduce Bill 8393, which proposes a self-executing federal plebiscite between statehood, free association and independence.

He did not say whether he expects to be the only Republican vote for the legislation on the committee, which has 26 Democrats and 21 Republicans.

The legislation was introduced by the chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, Democrat Raul Grijalva (Arizona), with the co-sponsorship of the Puerto Rican Democrats Nydia Velazquez (New York) and Darren Soto (Florida). Congressional Democrats also co-sponsored the legislation on Monday. Katie Porter (California), Betty McCollum (Minnesota) and Ruben Gallego (Arizona), the Democratic delegate from Guam, Michael Saint Nicholasand the Republican congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar (Florida).

On Tuesday, Democrats Teresa Fernández Leger (New Mexico), Lori Trahan (Massachusetts) and Paul Tonko (New York), and Republicans Fred Upton (Michigan), John Katko (New York) and Don Bacon (Nebraska) joined.

The measure now has 11 Democratic co-sponsors, not counting Grijalva, and five Republicans. Commissioner González remains the only Republican on the Natural Resources Committee to support the bill. Upton is the only Republican co-sponsor of 8393 who had not co-sponsored Puerto Rican Democrat Soto’s 1522 bill, which proposes a yes-or-no federal statehood referendum.

Republican amendments introduced Tuesday include preventing the referendum from going into effect if the legislation becomes law — which is not expected — requiring a two-thirds supermajority for the winning alternative and for Congress to accept the results. , impose English as the official language of the governments of the United States and Puerto Rico, block statehood until the Puerto Rican government pays all the debt, and demand the return of federal emergency funds before any change in status.

Other Republican amendments seek to eliminate the provision that would allow the children of two US citizen parents to have a birthright to US citizenship under US immigration laws during the first compact of free association and strike out much of the transition under the alternatives. of sovereignty, including federal grants at independence.

“I am going to respect the votes of each one of them,” said Commissioner González about her fellow party members. For González, the Republican delegation in the Committee has become more conservative and recognized that it is adversely affected by the death of Don Young (Alaska), who was an ally of the island’s statesmen and the committee’s president emeritus.

Commissioner González denied that she had not kept Westerman informed about the conversations she had with the Democrats during the past eight months, but acknowledged that she did not share the draft legislation with her until it was going to be publicly disclosed because the agreement was to keep the entire negotiation confidential.

“You have to come to some compromises…I have an excellent relationship (with Westerman),” said Commissioner González.

In addition to the Republican Salazar, he indicated that this week it will be known that the bill has the co-sponsorship of other congressmen from his party who had co-sponsored the pro-statehood project that he presented in March 2021 together with the Puerto Rican Democrat Soto.

Commissioner González, who resigned from the presidency of the Republican Party of the United States in Puerto Rico in 2021, ruled out leaving the Grand Old Party (GOP), since she considers that party represents her values.

*Updated on July 20, 2022.