‘House of Disney +’ the platform’s campaign with a unique line-up

Disney + is ready to launch the platform campaign House of Disney + with a line-up unique.
House of Disney +: the platform campaign
Disney + shared the line-up for the entire EMEA region, which includes some of its highly anticipated general entertainment titles and studio productions, suitable for all. Now very little is missing for the debut on the streaming platform of one of the most anticipated series of the year, Pam & Tommy with Lily James, Sebastian Stan And Seth Rogen. The first three episodes are available from Wednesday 2 Februarywhile the new episodes will be released on a weekly basis.
In the wake of Pam and Tommy, Wednesday 9 February will arrive The King’s Man – The Originsfollowing Monday 21 February from the second part of the eleventh season of The Walking Dead. Among the novelties of March there will be the film Disney And Pixar Red which will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday 11 March, while Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures will be available from Friday 25 March. In the end, Moon Knight will debut exclusively on Disney + Wednesday March 30th.
Disney + also confirmed the debut date of the series How I Met Your Father which will be available from Wednesday 11 May exclusively on the streaming platform.
Over the next few months, come on Disney + they will also arrive The Dropout, The Kardashians, Pistol And West Side Story. These titles join a wide range of TV series and movies already available for streaming, including Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence, Only Murders in the Buildingthe series Marvel Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett and the Disney movie Encanto.
The platform is launching an advertising campaign across the EMEA region, House of Disney +which tells the streaming platform’s unique line up and iconic storytelling Disney. The aim of the campaign is to impress people with the full range of TV series and movies available to subscribers.
The synopsis in detail of the TV series on Disney +
Pam and Tommy: Set in the early days of the Internet, when there were still no rules, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of Pamela Anderson (Lily James) And Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan). Stolen from the couple’s house by a disgruntled worker (Seth Rogen), the video transformed from a simple curiosity, through clandestine exchanges of videotapes, to a real world scandal when it arrived on the web in 1997. The original series consists of eight episodes.
The Walking Dead: This February, The Walking Dead returns with most of the protagonists engaged in fighting the impending battle unleashed by the attack of the Reapers, while others, in Alexandria, must face the devastating wrath of Mother Nature. For everyone, the world is literally collapsing before their eyes. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth isn’t as idyllic as it seems.
The Dropout: Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deceit. The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) And Theranosin an incredible story of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong.
How I Met Your Father: In the near future, Sophie he is telling his son the story of how he met his father: a story that brings the viewer back to the present.
Moon Knight: follows Steven Grant, a quiet employee of a gift shop, struck by memory lapses and memories from another life. Steven discovers he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares his body with the mercenary. Marc Spector.
The Kardashians: The family Kardashian/Jenner will bring an exciting new chapter on Disney + thanks to an unprecedented and intimate journey into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner.
Pistol: Based on the memoirs published in 2018 by the legendary guitarist of the Sex Pistols, Steve Jonesthe series offers a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories ever.
House of Disney +: the synopsis of the films
The King’s Man – The Origins: When history’s worst tyrants and criminal minds come together to organize a war to wipe out millions of lives, one man will have to race against time to stop them. The King’s Man – The Origins reveals the birth of the first independent intelligence agency.
Red: The film Disney And Pixar Red sees protagonist Mei Lee, a clumsy and self-confident 13-year-old, torn between remaining a disciplined daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her mother, Mingis protective, if not slightly bossy, and never strays from her daughter – an embarrassing reality for a teenager like her.
Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures: continue the hilarious adventures of the prehistoric mammals most loved by the public. Eager for some independence from their big sister Elliethe possum brothers in search of emotions, Crash And Eddieset out in search of a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in a huge underground cave.
West Side Story: Produced and directed by Steven Spielbergfrom a screenplay by the playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner, West Side Storya reinterpretation of the 1957 musical, tells the story of forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two street gangs of teenagers of different ethnic origins.