‘House of Disney +’ the platform’s campaign with a unique line-up

Disney + is ready to launch the platform campaign House of Disney + with a line-up unique.

House of Disney +: the platform campaign

Disney + shared the line-up for the entire EMEA region, which includes some of its highly anticipated general entertainment titles and studio productions, suitable for all. Now very little is missing for the debut on the streaming platform of one of the most anticipated series of the year, Pam & Tommy with Lily James, Sebastian Stan And Seth Rogen. The first three episodes are available from Wednesday 2 Februarywhile the new episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

In the wake of Pam and Tommy, Wednesday 9 February will arrive The King’s Man – The Originsfollowing Monday 21 February from the second part of the eleventh season of The Walking Dead. Among the novelties of March there will be the film Disney And Pixar Red which will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday 11 March, while Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures will be available from Friday 25 March. In the end, Moon Knight will debut exclusively on Disney + Wednesday March 30th.

Disney + also confirmed the debut date of the series How I Met Your Father which will be available from Wednesday 11 May exclusively on the streaming platform.

Over the next few months, come on Disney + they will also arrive The Dropout, The Kardashians, Pistol And West Side Story. These titles join a wide range of TV series and movies already available for streaming, including Dopesick – Declaration of Dependence, Only Murders in the Buildingthe series Marvel Hawkeye, The Book of Boba Fett and the Disney movie Encanto.

The platform is launching an advertising campaign across the EMEA region, House of Disney +which tells the streaming platform’s unique line up and iconic storytelling Disney. The aim of the campaign is to impress people with the full range of TV series and movies available to subscribers.

The synopsis in detail of the TV series on Disney +