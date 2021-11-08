“House of fakes and cowards”
Hot climate in the house of Big Brother Vip 6. After the furious quarrel between Alex Belli and Aldo Montano, this time it was the turn of two women: Soleil Sorge and Manila Nazzaro. The influencer, who is having difficult days after meeting Delia Duran, had a heated argument with the former Miss Italy due to cleaning. It all started with a glass of wine that Soleil had thrown on the ground but hadn’t bothered to collect. Manila, who had taken Miriana’s cleaning shift to make her enjoy her birthday, went on a rampage over the mess left by her roommates and talked about it with the influencer in the kitchen. The tones then rose, with Miriana trying to throw water on the fire but was asked not to intervene in their bickering. Soleil, annoyed by the too many criticisms that are addressed to her, asked Manila to tone down: “If you can speak normally we will speak. I do not want to fall into raising the tones, otherwise you come and tell me that I raise the tones. If you speak in a quiet tone, you can do it. ” The former Miss Italy tries to explain her reasons, but Soleil counterattacks: “It’s a house of fakes and cowards “.
Manila confronts Alex Belli
After the confrontation, the former Miss Italy talks about it both with Miriana – present at the discussion – and with Alex. “She does not accept that anyone gets hurt but her” says Manila. Nazzaro explains that she was disappointed because, considering her a friend, she did not expect such a gesture on her part to ridicule her in that context; on the contrary, she expected at least a clarification, since she has always comforted her in her bad moments. Alex tries to justify the VIP’s reaction by saying she was worried about other matters. “He loves you so much and didn’t laugh at you” concludes the actor, trying to reassure her. Based on the affection she feels towards her, the former Miss Italy was unable to overcome the disrespect received by Soleil who, instead of resolving the issue with a simple hug or an apology, attacked her making the situation worse . Taken by great sorrow, the former Miss Italy bursts into tears and hopes that, regardless of everything, she understands who she is next to, or a person who really loves her. The clarification could come already in tonight’s episode.