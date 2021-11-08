Hot climate in the house of Big Brother Vip 6. After the furious quarrel between Alex Belli and Aldo Montano, this time it was the turn of two women: Soleil Sorge and Manila Nazzaro. The influencer, who is having difficult days after meeting Delia Duran, had a heated argument with the former Miss Italy due to cleaning. It all started with a glass of wine that Soleil had thrown on the ground but hadn’t bothered to collect. Manila, who had taken Miriana’s cleaning shift to make her enjoy her birthday, went on a rampage over the mess left by her roommates and talked about it with the influencer in the kitchen. The tones then rose, with Miriana trying to throw water on the fire but was asked not to intervene in their bickering. Soleil, annoyed by the too many criticisms that are addressed to her, asked Manila to tone down: “If you can speak normally we will speak. I do not want to fall into raising the tones, otherwise you come and tell me that I raise the tones. If you speak in a quiet tone, you can do it. ” The former Miss Italy tries to explain her reasons, but Soleil counterattacks: “It’s a house of fakes and cowards “.